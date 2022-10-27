2024 3-star OL to visit Nebraska this weekend

2024 three-star offensive lineman Jo Cryer announced that he will visit Nebraska this weekend.

Cryer is graded as a three-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals. He attends Many High School in Many, LA. He is listed at 6’4″ and 290 pounds.

Cryer has received offers from Nebraska, Michigan State, Houston, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Grambling State, and Lamar. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Louisiana Tech as the favorites to land Cryer. They give Nebraska the second-best odds at 30.7 percent. Michigan State is listed third at 26.3 percent.

Nebraska has been active in recruiting in Louisiana. They landed 2023 four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller from Vivian, LA, and they have extended offers to many other recruits in the state.

