2024 3-Star LB and Aggie commit Tristan Jernigan announces his signing date

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class has already dealt with several losses after hiring new head coach Mike Elko, but in the age of the evergrowing transfer portal, help is on the way ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the Aggies must hang on to the bulk of their 2024 class, including three-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan. Earlier this week, Jernigan, who’s been committed to A&M since early May, announced that he will sign his letter of intent on Friday, Dec. 22, inside the Tueplo (MS) high school dome.

Late last month, Jernigan took the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, as many of his fellow defensive commits did, excited to see what Elko, who served as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021, could bring to the Aggies D as soon as next season.

I will be signing in Tupelo High School Dome on the 22nd of this month. I need every reporter, teacher,student and anybody else that wants to watch me choose my choice for the next level . I would appreciate if everybody would come celebrate with me through this process.#God1st pic.twitter.com/XNIHoMftSK — 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 “ 𝑻𝑱𝑨𝒁 ”𝑱𝑬𝑹𝑵𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑵 🦅 (@Tristan38J) December 10, 2023

However, like any promising player, Jernigan’s ability on the field garnered him plenty of attention from other SEC programs, including Alabama and Ole Miss. After taking an official visit to Alabama on Dec. 8, Jernigan will head to Oxford (MS) to visit the Rebels on the 15th but reportedly still plans to take another visit to College Station at the end of the month.

According to 247Sports, Jernigan is currently positioned as the 40th-ranked linebacker and the 14th-ranked player out of Mississippi State in the 2024 cycle.

As of now, Jernigan and three-star LB Tyanthony Smith remain the lone linebackers committed in the Aggies 2024 class.

