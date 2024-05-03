Boom! Texas A&M and head coach Buzz Williams have landed one of the top remaining 2024 basketball prospects. Three-star forward Christopher McDermott, out of Booker T. Washington HS in Houston, Texas, will continue his playing career in College Station.

An underrated prospect, McDermott's 6-7 and 215-pound frame doesn't quite jump off the page, but his play on the court, especially on defense, is why Texas A&M was his biggest offer outside of Georgetown, Ole Miss, and SMU.

During his senior year, McDermott was unbelievably efficient and dominant on the boards, averaging 20 points per game and 18 rebounds per game, including 11 offensive boards, 1.9 steals, and nearly two blocks per contest. McDermott was the go-to scoring option throughout high school since earning a starting spot during his sophomore season.

McDermott now joins what has become a very impressive 2024 recruiting class for Buzz Willimas, as four-star guard Andre Mills and three-star forward George Turkson make up the rest of the cycle, coupled with three incoming transfers.

According to 247Sports, McDermott is currently positioned as the 146th-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, the 32nd-ranked power forward, and the 9th-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/superstarrchris/status/1786204795553841585?s=61&t=0qMkQT1emVWVxyqjQHQhpQ

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2024 3-star forward Christopher McDermott has committed to Texas A&M