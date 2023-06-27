2024 3-star Edge Gabriel Reliford, favored to land with Texas A&M, will announce his commitment on Tuesday

It may be the first week of the recruiting dead period, but that doesn’t mean commitments have also taken a pause, as Texas A&M is set to potentially gain their eleventh prospect in the 2024 cycle, as three-star Edge Gabriel Reliford is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday, June 27. According to multiple recruiting analysts, Reliford is now predicted to land with the Aggies.

As one of the more underrated players in the class, Reliford is undoubtedly one of the most productive, recording 100 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles during his 2021 sophomore season, following that excellent stat line with 129 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles during his 2022 junior season.

Finally receiving a ranking on 247Sports, Reliford is positioned as the 51st-ranked Edge in the class and the 27th-ranked player in Louisiana. At the same time, his final senior campaign at Evangel Christian Academy is poised to be his best yet. Texas A&M has been trending for Reliford since offering him back on May 22. On Monday, the Aggies joined Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on Reliford’s Top 3 program list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After taking official visits to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt earlier this month, Reliford’s attendance at Jimbo Fisher’s football camp on June 16 may have sealed the deal ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, so let’s say that things are looking perfect for the Maroon and White.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Jace Sternberger helps lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL Championship game Two high priority 2024 prospects are predicted to land with Texas A&M Texas A&M sent Five athletes to the SEC Joint SAAC, Leadership Council Meeting

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire