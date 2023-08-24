2024 3-Star Cornerback Eli Bowen commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

If one commitment wasn’t enough, the Oklahoma Sooners picked up their second commitment of the day. 2024 three-star cornerback Eli Bowen pledged to OU on Thursday evening.

Bowen, who plays his high school ball at the same Denton Guyer as five-star freshmen Jackson Arnold and brother Peyton Bowen chose the Sooners over the Texas Longhorns.

Eli Bowen is a baller. Don’t let his 5-foot-9, 165 pound frame fool you. He plays bigger than his size and is as athletic as they come. He’s a fearless tackler and is aggressive in coverage. He’s a playmaker in every sense of the word, attacking the football in the air at cornerback and safety and displaying incredible punt return ability.

He joins a defensive backfield in the 2024 cycle that includes cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe, safety Jayden Hardy, and safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald. Bowen is the seventh commitment the Sooners have pulled from the Lone Star State.

He’s the No. 37 cornerback in the 247Sports composite for the 2024 cycle. The Sooners currently sit at No. 15 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire