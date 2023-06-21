2024 3-star CB Justin Denson places Texas A&M within his Top 5 program list

To Rhode Island, you say? Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting prowess knows no bounds, as Texas A&M has its sights set on the No.1-rated player out of The Ocean State, as 2024 three-star cornerback, Justin Denson has narrowed down his options after releasing his final Top five school list on Tuesday afternoon.

Denson, who’s been courted by nearly every major blue blood program in the country, included Alabama, Florida, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M among his final contenders. He is already visiting Michigan State, Florida, and Oklahoma this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After taking an unofficial visit to College Station on April 1, Fisher and his staff quickly offered the versatile defender on May 9. After placing the Maroon and White on the final list, an official campus visit may be in the works before the end of the month. According to 247Sports, Denson is currently positioned as the 54th-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2024 cycle and, as I’ve already stated, the No.1-ranked player in Rhode Island.

Playing as both wide receiver and cornerback during his 2022 junior season at La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, Denson recorded 60 tackles (29 solo), six pass deflections, and three interceptions while recording 21 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Set to commit on Saturday, July 1, all the Aggies can do is wait and hope they’ve made an impact during his final decision.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

2024 3-star LB and Aggie commit Tristan Jernigan shuts down his recruitment, and is 100% committed to Texas A&M According to PFF, Demani Richardson is a Top 10 returning safety Josh Pates' appearance on TexAgs Radio puts things in perspective regarding Jimbo Fisher's public perception

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire