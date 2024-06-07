2024-25 Premier League Kits

As Premier League clubs reveal their 2024/25 kits, we’ll be cataloguing them below. See which teams have officially announced their kits for next season as well as leaked 24/25 Premier League kits.

There are still several clubs where leaks or official releases aren’t available – bookmark this page and check back each week for updates!

Arsenal 2024-25 Kits

Arsenal continue their journey with adidas for next season and have officially released the home jersey while the away and third kits are still under wraps.

The home jersey maintains the club’s classic red with a combination of white and slightly dark blue for the shoulder stripes. The cannon crest returning for the first time since 1989-90 also makes the kit more special.

Online leaked pictures suggest the Gunners’ away kit will be predominantly black with an additional combination of green and red.

Similar to the away shirt, Arsenal’s third jersey has not been released but leaked pictures revealed that it will mainly be aqua combined with light purple and navy blue for details.

Aston Villa 2024-25 Kits

Unfortunately, there’s still no official release or leak for Villa’s home, away and third jersey. They will be wearing new shirts from adidas next season.

Bournemouth 2024-25 Kits

Bournemouth will continue their Premier League journey next season with new jerseys from Umbro but they are yet to officially release their home, away and third kits.

Leaked images online revealed that it will still be the classic red and black combination with slight gold lines. There is no official release or leak for the Cherries’ away and third jerseys.

Brentford 2024-25 Kits

Brentford will continue to use last season’s home jersey from Umbro for the 2024-25 season, as it’s a two-year continuation.

The home kit will have the right and white vertical stripes as its base with a gradient from red to black at the bottom.

There’s no official release or leak for the away and third kits for the upcoming season.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2024-25 Kits

Brighton & Hove Albion will continue to wear jerseys from Nike next season. They haven’t officially released their home and away shirts, while the third kit will be a carryover.

Chelsea 2024-25 Kits

Chelsea have not officially released their home, away and third kits for next season, but leaked images are surfacing online.

The home jersey is still under wraps, but online leaks suggest it will maintain the club’s classic blue and white with additional orange details and patterns.

The away shirt is unavailable yet, but leaked images revealed it will mainly be light beige with a slight combination of blue and orange.

As for the third kit, there’s still no official release and trustworthy leak available just yet.

Crystal Palace 2024-25 Kits

Crystal Palace will still be wearing home, away and third kits from Macron, but there are no official releases or leaks available.

Everton 2024-25 Kits

Everton will be wearing new shirts from Castore this season, but there’s still no official release date for their home, away and third kit.

Leaked images reveal the home kit will have a blue base with a white combination and interesting embossed patterns.

There are still no official releases or leaked images for the away and third kits.

Fulham 2024-25 Kits

Fulham and adidas will continue to collaborate next season but they are yet to reveal any details on their home, away and third kits.

Ipswich Town 2024-25 Kits

Ipswich Town will embark on their Premier League adventure next season with new jerseys from Umbro.

Unfortunately, there are no official releases or leaked images of Ipswich’s home, away and third kits.

Leicester City 2024-25 Kits

Leicester City return to the Premier League next season and will be wearing new home, away and third kits from adidas.

They are yet to release their official home jersey but leaked images revealed it will have the classic blue colour with white combination and a slight gold detailing.

The Foxes’ away shirt is also still under wraps but leaked images suggest it will be a combination of a white base with a dark navy addition.

As for the third kit, another leak showed it will have a fiery design pattern with a combination of black and white. There’s also an addition of anthracite colour for the three stripes details.

Liverpool 2024-25 Kits

Liverpool have already released their new home kit made by Nike on May 2, but are still keeping their away and third jerseys under wraps.

The home shirt will maintain the club’s classic red base but with a ‘YNWA’ pattern design implemented. There’s also a combination of white and yellow for logos and other details.

According to leaked images online, Liverpool’s away kit will have a dark and lighter anthracite combination for the base and side panels. There are also other additions of light turquoise and off-white for logos.

The third kit will have a unique design pattern while combining classic colours such as white, black, red, pure platinum and also a bit of yellow for the logos.

Manchester City 2024-25 Kits

Man City and Puma have already unleashed their home kit for next season but they still keeping the away and third jerseys under wraps.

City’s home kit still maintains its classing sky blue base with a combination of white and navy for applications. Another important addition is the 0161 Manchester area code homage on the collar and sleeve cuffs.

They are yet to unleash their away shirt but online leaks reveal that it will have a striped yellow and dark navy base. The new jersey is also a homage to Man City’s 1998-99 away kit.

There’s still no clear information or leaked images available online for the third kit.

Manchester United 2024-25 Kits

Manchester United will embark on their new season with kits from adidas, but they are keeping things a secret for now.

They are yet to officially release their home jersey, but leaked images showed that it will boast two gradients of reds as its base with a combination of white for details.

Leaked mages suggest the away kit will have different shades of blue as the base with a combination of white for detailing.

United’s third kit is also under wraps but leaked images revealed it will have an off-white base with a combination of red and carbon black for the flag-like design and carbon grey for details.

Newcastle United 2024-25 Kits

Newcastle United will be wearing new shirts from adidas next season but they are yet to make any official releases for the club’s home, away and third kits.

An online leak revealed that Newcastle’s home shirt will keep its classic black and white stripes base with an addition of grey detailing.

Leaked images revealed the away kit will have a burgundy and navy combination in a horizontal stripe design, bringing back the club’s 2004-05 look.

Newcastle’s third kit will be mainly white with a combination of black and green for detailing.

Nottingham Forest 2024-25 Kits

Forest will be wearing home, away and third jerseys from adidas this season, but there are no details or leaks available.

Southampton 2024-25 Kits

Southampton will start their new partnership with Puma next season after ending their previous partnership with Hummel.

There are still no official releases or leaked images yet for Southampton’s new home, away and third kits.

Tottenham Hotspur 2024-25 Kits

Tottenham Hotspur and Nike have released next season’s home jersey but are keeping things wrapped up for the away and third kits.

The Lilywhites’ new home shirt was released on June 4, and it has the club’s classic white base with a binary blue combination. As for the sleeve cuffs, the new kit set a new navy-white stripes design.

Online leaks also suggest that Tottenham’s away shirt will be predominantly light blue with navy combination.

The third kit combines dark and mint green with additional white plus gold detailing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2024-25 Kits

There’s still no official release for the Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit from Sudu, but the colour will be gold.

Leaked images show the away kit will be a black and amber-yellow combination.

There’s also no official release or leaked images for Wolves’ third kit.