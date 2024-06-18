2024/25 Premier League fixtures released: Manchester United start season vs Fulham

Manchester United fans woke up with excitement this morning knowing it is Premier League fixture release day.

The 2023/24 campaign ended a mere 30 days ago, but we’re already looking forward to the new season – partly because United should improve on their eight-place finish.

The Reds will start the new league campaign with a home match against Fulham on Friday, August 16, at 8pm.

For the sixth consecutive years, it will be a home match to cut the ribbon on the Premier League season.

Our first away trip is a week later at Brighton where we wrapped up the previous campaign.

Then, arguably the first fixture United fans look for is when Liverpool visit Old Trafford on August 31.

After facing Liverpool, United will play Southampton and Crystal Palace in consecutive away games to begin September. The month ends when Tottenham visit Old Trafford.

The Reds are pencilled in to take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Boxing Day, before facing Newcastle at home on December 29.

We travel to the Etihad for the first Manchester derby of the season on December 14. Pep Guardiola’s side will come to Old Trafford at the beginning of April.

16/08/2024 – 20:00 – United v Fulham

24/08/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton v United

31/08/2024 – 15:00 – United v Liverpool

14/09/2024 – 15:00 – Southampton vUnited

21/09/2024 – 15:00 Crystal Palace v United

28/09/2024 – 15:00 United v Tottenham

05/10/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa v United

19/10/2024 – 15:00 – United v Brentford

26/10/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham v United

02/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Chelsea

09/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Leicester City

23/11/2024 – 15:00 – Ipswich Town v United

30/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Everton

03/12/2024 – 19:45 – Arsenal v United

07/12/2024 – 15:00 – United v Nottingham Forest

14/12/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City v United

21/12/2024 – 15:00 United v Bournemouth

26/12/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton v United

29/12/2024 – 15:00 – United v Newcastle United

04/01/2025 – 15:00 – Liverpool v United

15/01/2025 – 20:00 – United v Southampton

18/01/2025 – 15:00 – United v Brighton

25/01/2025 – 15:00 – Fulham v United

01/02/2025 – 15:00 – United v Crystal Palace

15/02/2025 – 15:00 – Tottenham v United

22/02/2025 – 15:00- Everton v United

26/02/2025 – 20:00 – United v Ipswich Town

08/03/2025 – 15:00 – United v Arsenal

15/03/2025 – 15:00 – Leicester City v United

01/04/2025 – 19:45 – Nottingham Forest v United

05/04/2025 – 15:00 – United v Manchester City

12/04/2025 – 15:00 – Newcastle v United

19/04/2025 – 15:00 – United v Wolverhampton

26/04/2025 – 15:00 – Bournemouth v United

03/05/2025 – 15:00 – Brentford v United

10/05/2025 – 15:00 – United v West Ham

18/05/2025 – 15:00 – Chelsea v United

25/05/2025 – 16:00 – United v Aston Villa

*All fixture are subject to change due to TV selections

Premier League newcomers

Embed from Getty Images

Southampton and Leicester City were promoted to the Premier League, but both clubs didn’t step very long in the Championship before reclaiming the status of top-flight clubs.

Ipswich Town presents a new away fan for some United fans.

The Tractor Boys are managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna.

Meanwhile, three clubs were relegated and won’t be on the fixture list next season. They include Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.

