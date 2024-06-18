2024/25 Premier League fixtures released: Manchester United start season vs Fulham
Manchester United fans woke up with excitement this morning knowing it is Premier League fixture release day.
The 2023/24 campaign ended a mere 30 days ago, but we’re already looking forward to the new season – partly because United should improve on their eight-place finish.
The Reds will start the new league campaign with a home match against Fulham on Friday, August 16, at 8pm.
For the sixth consecutive years, it will be a home match to cut the ribbon on the Premier League season.
Our first away trip is a week later at Brighton where we wrapped up the previous campaign.
Then, arguably the first fixture United fans look for is when Liverpool visit Old Trafford on August 31.
After facing Liverpool, United will play Southampton and Crystal Palace in consecutive away games to begin September. The month ends when Tottenham visit Old Trafford.
The Reds are pencilled in to take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Boxing Day, before facing Newcastle at home on December 29.
We travel to the Etihad for the first Manchester derby of the season on December 14. Pep Guardiola’s side will come to Old Trafford at the beginning of April.
16/08/2024 – 20:00 – United v Fulham
24/08/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton v United
31/08/2024 – 15:00 – United v Liverpool
14/09/2024 – 15:00 – Southampton vUnited
21/09/2024 – 15:00 Crystal Palace v United
28/09/2024 – 15:00 United v Tottenham
05/10/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa v United
19/10/2024 – 15:00 – United v Brentford
26/10/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham v United
02/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Chelsea
09/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Leicester City
23/11/2024 – 15:00 – Ipswich Town v United
30/11/2024 – 15:00 – United v Everton
03/12/2024 – 19:45 – Arsenal v United
07/12/2024 – 15:00 – United v Nottingham Forest
14/12/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City v United
21/12/2024 – 15:00 United v Bournemouth
26/12/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton v United
29/12/2024 – 15:00 – United v Newcastle United
04/01/2025 – 15:00 – Liverpool v United
15/01/2025 – 20:00 – United v Southampton
18/01/2025 – 15:00 – United v Brighton
25/01/2025 – 15:00 – Fulham v United
01/02/2025 – 15:00 – United v Crystal Palace
15/02/2025 – 15:00 – Tottenham v United
22/02/2025 – 15:00- Everton v United
26/02/2025 – 20:00 – United v Ipswich Town
08/03/2025 – 15:00 – United v Arsenal
15/03/2025 – 15:00 – Leicester City v United
01/04/2025 – 19:45 – Nottingham Forest v United
05/04/2025 – 15:00 – United v Manchester City
12/04/2025 – 15:00 – Newcastle v United
19/04/2025 – 15:00 – United v Wolverhampton
26/04/2025 – 15:00 – Bournemouth v United
03/05/2025 – 15:00 – Brentford v United
10/05/2025 – 15:00 – United v West Ham
18/05/2025 – 15:00 – Chelsea v United
25/05/2025 – 16:00 – United v Aston Villa
*All fixture are subject to change due to TV selections
Premier League newcomers
Southampton and Leicester City were promoted to the Premier League, but both clubs didn’t step very long in the Championship before reclaiming the status of top-flight clubs.
Ipswich Town presents a new away fan for some United fans.
The Tractor Boys are managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna.
Meanwhile, three clubs were relegated and won’t be on the fixture list next season. They include Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.
