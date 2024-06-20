When are the 2024/25 La Liga fixtures announced?

After the Premier League dropped its schedule for 2024/25, La Liga swiftly followed suit.

The new season remains in the distance, yet it's hard not to get excited over the Spanish top flight next term following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe will be aiming to spearhead yet another title charge for champions Real Madrid, although Barcelona, now led by Hansi Flick following Xavi's exit, are hoping to enjoy a resurgent campaign and bridge the gap at the summit.

While the two Clasico clubs dominate Spanish football discourse, there are plenty of intriguing sub-plots to enjoy in 2024/25, including the continued rise of Girona and the returning Real Valladolid and Leganes following their promotions from the second tier.

Here all the details from La Liga's 2024/25 fixture release.

When were 2024/25 La Liga fixtures released?

Your team’s debut, ELCLÁSICO, and the final games... ⚽



🗓 Take a look at the upcoming fixtures for #LALIGAEASPORTS next season! — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) June 18, 2024

La Liga dropped its schedule for the 2024/25 season on Tuesday 19 June.

The 'draw', which took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was conducted by several figures, including former players Diego Lopez and Diego Capel, La Liga president Javier Tebas, referee Javier Alberola Roja and current internationals Dani Vivian and Jesus Navas, the latter of whom participated from Spain's Euro 2024 camp.

When does 2024/25 La Liga start?

The 2024/25 La Liga season doesn't get underway until 18 August. The start of the new campaign is still so far away that all 20 teams competing in the top flight are yet to be confirmed.

Real Oviedo's promotion-relegation play-off with Espanyol is yet to conclude, with the winner of that tie earning the final berth in next season's La Liga. Oviedo haven't competed in the top flight since 2001.

2024/25 La Liga opening weekend fixtures

*dates of opening weekend fixtures are subject to change.

Real Madrid & Barcelona's first six 2024/25 La Liga games

*dates are subject to change.

The champions will be considerably happier with their start to the La Liga season. While both sides are on the road to open up, Madrid will fancy themselves against Mallorca, who finished 15th last season, while Flick's Barca travel to the Mestalla, where they drew 1-1 in 2023/24.

Barca then take on three of last season's top eight over their next five games in Athletic Club, Girona (away) and Villarreal (away).

A trip to the Anoeta on Matchday 5 is undoubtedly Madrid's trickiest fixture of their opening six. Ancelotti's side also face Real Betis at the Bernabeu before the first international break of the season. However, with clashes against Valladolid, Las Palmas and Espanyol or Real Oviedo also arriving early on, there's scope for the holders to enjoy a productive start to the season.

When are the 2024/25 La Liga Clasicos?

Real Madrid play host to the first Clasico of the season on 27 October 2024. Supporters will then have to wait until the final month of the campaign for the return fixture, with Barca's home Clasico currently scheduled for 10/11 May 2025 - four matchdays from the season's end.