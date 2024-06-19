Our 2024/25 home jersey is here

Made for our home

At the Red Bull Arena, one thing is clear: THIS IS OUR HOME. DES IS SOIZBURG. When our boys enter the stadium to represent our city, we want to show courage and dynamism to enjoy a real festival of football together.

The 2024/25 home kit marks the beginning of a new journey for our club together with our new kit supplier and premium partner, PUMA. Our home was therefore given a very special place in the design of our kit, with an homage to the architecture of our Arena found in the sides.

We want to take on all our opponents, after all – TOGETHER!

PUMA have supplied two different versions of our kit - a replica and an authentic option, which our players will wear on the pitch. They are available also in women's sizes for the first time!

Gallery: Our 2024/25 home kit