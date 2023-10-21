2023 Zozo Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch

Fifty-four holes of the 2023 Zozo Championship have come and gone and Justin Suh holds the solo lead at 9 under. Suh fired a 3-under 67 around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Saturday and will look to claim in his first PGA Tour win in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday.

Beau Hossler and Eric Cole are tied for second at 8 under and, like Suh, are searching for their first Tour wins. Collin Morikawa, who hasn’t won since the 2021 Open, is alone in fourth at 7 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. All times listed are ET.

(Note: Final round tee times will begin Saturday night in the United States)

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:15 p.m. Zac Blair, Callum Tarren, Xander Schauffele 7:26 p.m. Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler 7:37 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya 7:48 p.m. Taylor Moore, Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa 7:59 p.m. Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia 8:10 p.m. Will Gordon, David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery 8:21 p.m. Harry Hall, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges 8:32 p.m. Sungjae Im, Robby Shelton, Min Woo Lee 8:43 p.m. Justin Lower, Kensei Hirata, Ryo Hisatsune 8:54 p.m. Cam Davis, Yuki Inamori, Matt NeSmith 9:05 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Ryo Ishikawa, J.J. Spaun 9:16 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo, Satoshi Kodaira 9:27 p.m. Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Beau Hossler

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:15 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ 7:26 p.m. Ben Griffin, Young-han Song, Andrew Novak 7:37 p.m. S.H. Kim, Aaron Rai, Nate Lashley 7:48 p.m. Ryotano Nagano, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim 7:59 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Brandon Wu, Adam Scott 8:10 p.m. Kevin Yu, Nick Hardy, Keita Nakajima 8:21 p.m. Davis Riley, Dylan Wu, Adam Schenk 8:32 p.m. Mark Hubbard, K.H. Lee, Thomas Detry 8:43 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Matt Wallace, Alex Noren 8:54 p.m. Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson 9:05 p.m. David Lingmerth, Shugo Imahire, Kaito Onishi 9:16 p.m. Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Stevens, Trevor Werbylo

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the 2023 Zozo Championship.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

