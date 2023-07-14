2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview

Expectations for Breece Hall in '23

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak review the Jets backfield and dive into Breece Hall's injury return timeline. Plus, they debate what managers should realistically expect from him in 2023.

Points per game: 17.4 (29th)

Total yards per game: 318.2 (25th)

Plays per game: 63.2 (17th)

Pass Attempts + Sacks per game: 39.4 (7th)

Drop back EPA per play: -0.08 (29th)

Rush attempts per game: 23.8 (27th)

Rush EPA per play: -0.09 (24th)

Coaching Staff

After going 7-10 last season, Robert Saleh and his Jets made a three-game improvement on his rookie head coaching season. Another jump of the same will have the team in playoff contention. Defensively the team ranked fourth-best in the NFL and now they hope to have an offense to match that talent. Starting out 7-3 in 2022 with a quarterback carousel that included Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, and Mike White was impressive in itself. The team’s late-season downward spiral however proved that you can't sustain a playoff without “the guy”. Saleh knows he has a roster to win now and that is the reason Aaron Rodgers (and others) were brought to town. The Jets’ staff know there's no possible way to compete in a division with the Bills and/or Dolphins— team’s who have franchise quarterbacks, without one of their own.

Nathaniel Hackett is in the saddle as offensive coordinator after the Jets mutually parted ways with Mike LaFleur. Hackett comes in after being fired mid-season by the Broncos due to the team starting 4-11 (and having one of the worst offenses in the league). In New York, Hackett will once again get to work with Rogers where he helped him win consecutive MVPs as a Green Bay Packer. Furthermore, Hackett looks to improve what was an inconsistent passing game (ranked 15th last season) and bottom tier run game on a per game basis (seventh-worst last season).

Passing Game

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson

WR: Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis

WR: Allen Lazard, Denzel Mims

WR: Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb

TE: Tyler Conklin, C.J Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Zack Kuntz

There’s no question that every skill player on the Jets becomes a lot more fantasy relevant with Rodgers at quarterback. The trade was made to fill a void the Jets’ staff felt had a big gap. Despite a mediocre season (by his standards) in 2022, Rodgers is a major upgrade at quarterback for the Jets. Zach Wilson, we’ll see you again someday. Last season Rodgers threw double-digit interceptions (12) for the first time since 2010 after coming off back to back MVP seasons. Although he finished as fantasy’s QB13 in total points in 2022, a better barometer of his performance can be measured by the fact that he was QB23 on a points per game basis. Coming into 2023 he has new life, new offensive weapons (and some old ones) and a point to prove he’s still among the league's best. Working with one of the best young WR/RB duos in the league in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, Rodgers should be able to hover around the top-12 QB range in fantasy this season. Lazard will likely be the team's WR2 with Hardman rolling in as the third fiddle. Both of these guys have the potential.

The Jets’ receiving group is one of the deepest in the NFL. It houses veteran players, young studs and solid role players. Wilson will lead the group coming off of OROY honors in 2022. Look for Wilson to make a drastic jump (from fantasy WR29 on a points per game basis) in production with Rodgers at quarterback this season. Lazard will likely be the team's WR2 with Hardman rolling in as the third fiddle. Both of these guys have the potential for unpredictable spike weeks. The ole’ grizzled veteran, Cobb will provide depth and make sure Rodgers has a shoulder to cry on if things take a turn for the worst. Mims, who hasn’t lived up to expectations remains on the roster as a solid backup. Davis was the Jets’ leading receiver through the first month of last season, it’s somewhat shocking to see him still on the roster and not vying to be more production elsewhere. Right now there’s no need to draft any Jets’ receivers outside of Wilson although Lazard may be worth a late-round flier.

The tight end position group was confusing last season and it won’t be much different in 2023. Conklin and Uzomah both signed big deals coming into 2022, but they were sporadically used. Conklin was the more consistent player putting up five double-digit point fantasy games last season. Uzomah went 2-41-2 in Week 15 just to show you how wacky the Jets’ tight end room was. With the receiver room as deep as it is, it remains to be seen how involved these Jets’ tight ends will be. Neither should be getting picked in fantasy drafts and are likely waiver pickups in-season if they produce.

Running Game

RB: Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight, Travis Dye

OL (L-R): Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Joe Tippman, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Mekhi Becton

The biggest question surrounding the Jets’ running game is the health of Hall. After exploding onto the scene as a rookie (RB7 after seven weeks), Hall suffered an ACL injury that is currently still being managed. As of right now there is no clear timetable of when he'll be back to 100% and his ADP reflects that. There’s rumblings of the Jets kicking the tires on Dalvin Cook…this acquisition would wipe away any chance at Hall reaching his ceiling in fantasy. The underrated Carter is more than capable of filling in for Hall should he miss any time to begin the season. Abanikanda and Knight will also compete for a spot behind Hall, although the Jets’ coaching staff should know what they have in Knight already (that’s why they drafted Abanikanda). For those who don’t know, Hall is keeping notes on those who doubt him.

When the Jets’ offensive line is healthy they’ll be a good unit. Becton wants to play left tackle, but it seems they’ll go with Brown if healthy enough. After missing the entire 2022 season, Becton probably should be happy to man the right tackle (which he’ll compete with Max Mitchell for) spot while getting into form. After a good rookie season, Vera-Tucker played multiple spots along the Jets’ line before being lost for the rest of the season midway through 2022. Tomlinson will hold down the other guard spot. This line will need to be healthy and get more reps together to Maximize the potential of this offense.

Win Total

The Jets will face the Bills, Cowboys, Chiefs and Eagles within the first six weeks of this season. Going over their 9.5 win total likely means they'll at least have to split those four games while also defeating the Broncos and Patriots. Defensively, they were fantastic against the Bills last season and the hope is that Aaron Rodgers will get them over the hump in 2023. The second half of the Jets’ schedule gets a little lighter with games against fringe playoff teams like the Giants and Chargers, but also includes winnable games against the Raiders, Falcons, Texans, Commanders and Patriots. The Jets started 7-3 last season before a late-season collapse, I see them dipping strong across the finish line this season and going over 9.5 wins. The wild thing is, it may not be enough to win the division or get into the playoffs, but they'll certainly be in the mix.

