2023 WR prospect Andy Jean includes Alabama in loaded top-five list
The Alabama football program has had plenty of success in recent seasons at recruiting talented wide receivers. On Saturday, Alabama received a bit of good news in regards to its chances of landing a highly-rated wide receiver.
Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean released his top-five programs and Alabama was one of the schools listed. The native of Miami, Florida hauled in 40 receptions for 733 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a junior at Northwestern High School.
Alabama already has two wide receiver commits in four-star(s) Malik Benson and Cole Adams. Recently, Alabama was listed in the top three for Texas native Jalen Hale as well. Jean would be a great addition with his speed and athleticism.
Andy Jean’s Highlights
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
84
69
Rivals
3
–
76
53
ESPN
3
–
85
56
On3 Recruiting
4
109
16
26
247 Composite
4
299
61
38
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, FL
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 10, 2022
No visits to Alabama
Top schools list
Top 5🦅 pic.twitter.com/T0NbZuB8ry
— iam_j80 (@1typeandy) July 9, 2022
