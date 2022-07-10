2023 WR prospect Andy Jean includes Alabama in loaded top-five list

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
In this article:
The Alabama football program has had plenty of success in recent seasons at recruiting talented wide receivers. On Saturday, Alabama received a bit of good news in regards to its chances of landing a highly-rated wide receiver.

Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean released his top-five programs and Alabama was one of the schools listed. The native of Miami, Florida hauled in 40 receptions for 733 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a junior at Northwestern High School.

Alabama already has two wide receiver commits in four-star(s) Malik Benson and Cole Adams. Recently, Alabama was listed in the top three for Texas native Jalen Hale as well. Jean would be a great addition with his speed and athleticism.

Andy Jean’s Highlights

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

84

69

Rivals

3

76

53

ESPN

3

85

56

On3 Recruiting

4

109

16

26

247 Composite

4

299

61

38

 

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, FL

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 10, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama

Top schools list

Twitter

1

1

