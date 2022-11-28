2023 WR Karmello English releases top five, recently visited Alabama

Wide receiver Karmello English of the 2023 class released his top five schools on Monday. Alabama was one of the schools that made the cut. The other four schools listed were Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, and Jackson State.

Interestingly enough, English was committed to Auburn for two months before re-opening his recruitment. The native of Phenix City, Alabama has since taken an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Iron Bowl.

English is regarded as a four-star, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is also listed as the No. 24 wide receiver in the country.

Currently, Alabama has three wide receivers committed in the 2023 recruiting class. Malik Benson (JUCO), Cole Adams, and Jalen Hale are all expected to sign during the early signing period. Will Alabama be able to keep English closer to home? We will have to wait and see.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow English’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire