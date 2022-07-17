2023 WR Jaren Hamilton releases top schools, Alabama in the mix

Jaren Hamilton, a three-star wide receiver from the 2023 class, recently released his top-seven schools and Alabama made the cut. Surprisingly, Hamilton, a native of Gainesville, did not include Florida.

Hamilton played last season at P.K. Yonge High School, but he recently decided to transfer to Bucholz High School for his senior year. Last year, he hauled in 30 receptions for 671 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Alabama began showing interest after Hamilton attended a camp in mid-June. Since then, wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has been after the Florida prospect.

Ideally, Alabama would want to sign three or four wide receivers in the class and has already received commitments from Cole Adams and Malik Benson at the position. When speaking with Gainesville Sun high school reporter Ainslee Lee about his recruitment, here is what Hamilton had to say:

“It’s really going to boil down to how comfortable I am with whatever school it is,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a feeling I get.”

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 70 49 Rivals – – – 92 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Gainesville, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 188 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

Planning to visit Alabama for the 2022 Iron Bowl

Top schools list

Alabama

Michigan

Tennessee

USC

Mississippi State

Michigan State

West Virginia

Twitter

