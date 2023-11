2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Erik van Rooyen.

The 33-year-old won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, at 27 under thanks to an impressive eagle on the final hole. The win is the second of his PGA Tour career.

For his efforts, van Rooyen will take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas tied for second and will pocket $729,800 each.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Erik van Rooyen -27 $1,476,000 T2 Matt Kuchar -25 $729,800 T2 Camilo Villegas -25 $729,800 4 Justin Suh -24 $401,800 T5 Andrew Putnam -22 $316,725 T5 Ryan Palmer -22 $316,725 T7 Chesson Hadley -21 $266,500 T7 Mackenzie Hughes -21 $266,500 9 Carson Young -20 $239,850 T10 Austin Cook -19 $190,650 T10 Akshay Bhatia -19 $190,650 T10 Ludvig Åberg -19 $190,650 T10 Nate Lashley -19 $190,650 T10 Sam Ryder -19 $190,650 T15 Martin Trainer -18 $120,950 T15 Beau Hossler -18 $120,950 T15 Taylor Pendrith -18 $120,950 T15 Davis Thompson -18 $120,950 T15 Doug Ghim -18 $120,950 T15 Patton Kizzire -18 $120,950 T15 Kramer Hickok -18 $120,950 T15 Will Gordon -18 $120,950 T23 Austin Smotherman -17 $67,855 T23 Nick Hardy -17 $67,855 T23 Justin Lower -17 $67,855 T23 Ben Griffin -17 $67,855 T23 Austin Eckroat -17 $67,855 T23 Adam Long -17 $67,855 T23 Scott Piercy -17 $67,855 T23 Michael Kim -17 $67,855 T31 Martin Laird -16 $46,916 T31 Nico Echavarria -16 $46,916 T31 Max McGreevy -16 $46,916 T31 Tano Goya -16 $46,916 T31 Taylor Montgomery -16 $46,916 T31 Lucas Herbert -16 $46,916 T31 Jeffrey Kang -16 $46,916 T38 Keith Mitchell -15 $34,030 T38 Sebastian Vazquez -15 $34,030 T38 MJ Daffue -15 $34,030 T38 Ryan Moore -15 $34,030 T38 Matti Schmid -15 $34,030 T38 Thomas Detry -15 $34,030 T38 Brent Grant -15 $34,030 T45 Jason Dufner -14 $22,623 T45 Brian Stuard -14 $22,623 T45 Adam Svensson -14 $22,623 T45 Roberto Diaz -14 $22,623 T45 Luke List -14 $22,623 T45 James Hahn -14 $22,623 T45 Richy Werenski -14 $22,623 T45 Stephan Jaeger -14 $22,623 T45 Cameron Champ -14 $22,623 T54 Cameron Young -13 $19,106 T54 K.H. Lee -13 $19,106 T54 Lanto Griffin -13 $19,106 T54 Brandon Wu -13 $19,106 T54 Kevin Tway -13 $19,106 T59 Lucas Glover -12 $18,204 T59 Vince Whaley -12 $18,204 T59 Hayden Buckley -12 $18,204 T59 Peter Malnati -12 $18,204 T59 Robby Shelton -12 $18,204 T59 Cameron Percy -12 $18,204 T65 Troy Merritt -11 $17,548 T65 Isidro Benitez -11 $17,548 T67 J.J. Spaun -10 $17,220 T67 Paul Haley II -10 $17,220 T69 Russell Knox -9 $16,892 T69 Chase Johnson -9 $16,892 71 Kelly Kraft -8 $16,646 72 Chez Reavie -7 $16,482 73 Ryan Armour -6 $16,318

