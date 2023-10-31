2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds and picks to win

After a week off, the PGA Tour is south of the border for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg, who lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship and tied for 13th at the Shriners Children’s Open in two starts during the FedEx Cup Fall, is the betting favorite at +900 (9/1). Cameron Young is next at +1100 (11/1), as he makes his first start since the BMW Championship. Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala rounds out the top three in odds at +1600 (16/1).

Other players in the field include Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Champ and Matt Kuchar.

Golf course

El Cardonal at Diamante | Par 72 | 7,452 yards

Diamante Cabo San Lucas

The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Diamante)

Betting preview

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds Ludvig Aberg (+900) Akshay Bhatia (+3500) Cameron Young (+1100) Adam Svensson (+3500) Sahith Theegala (+1600) Luke List (+4000) Stephan Jaeger (+2500) Lucas Herbert (+4000) Beau Hossler (+2800) Keith Mitchell (+4000) Lucas Glover (+3500) Davis Thompson (+4500) Emiliano Grillo (+3500) Cameron Champ (+4500) Thomas Detry (+3500) Justin Suh (+4500) J.J. Spaun (+3500) Matt Kuchar (+5000) Chris Kirk (+3500) Mark Hubbard (+5000)

Justin Suh (45/1)

Justin Suh of the USA watches the ball after teeing off at the 8th hole during the third round of Zozo Championships PGA golf tournament at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)

Suh is coming off a solid week at the Zozo Championship where he tied for 10th. His finish could have been better, but a final-round 74 sent him tumbling down the board a bit. In a weaker field, he has a chance to earn his first Tour win.

Davis Thompson (45/1)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Thompson has played well during the FedEx Cup Fall, tying for 30th at the Fortinet Championship, for 16th at the Sanderson Farms Championship and for 35th at the Shriners Children’s Open. At the Shriners, he was 24th in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. If he can get the flat-stick going in Mexico, he’ll have a shot come Sunday.

Keith Mitchell (40/1)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mitchell tied for 21st at the Zozo Championship and should be a decent course fit for El Cardonal. He’s one of the best drivers on Tour, and that should come in handy at a course that measures more than 7,400 yards.

Vince Whaley (80/1)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Whaley has been one of the most consistent players during the FedEx Cup Fall. He tied for 25th at the Fortinet Championship, for 28th at the Sanderson Farms Championship and for 13th at the Shriners Children’s Open. He’s a long shot at 80/1, so if you feel uncomfortable picking him outright, Whaley’s +175 for a top 30.

