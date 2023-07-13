When is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game? Time, TV, streaming, complete rosters

The New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart has a chance to enact revenge on Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

For the second year in a row, Wilson and Stewart will face off against each other as captains at the 2023 WBA All-Star Game. Team Wilson defeated Team Stewart, 132-112, last year in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. Wilson is 2-0 as captain and will have a home team advantage as the All-Star game will be hosted in her backyard of Las Vegas, home of the defending champion Aces.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, plus the Skills challenge and 3-point contest:

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

What channel is the WNBA All-Star Game on?

The WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast in primetime on ABC for the first time with Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sidelines) on the call.

How can I stream WNBA All-Star Game online?

The WNBA All-Star game can be live streamed on ESPN, the EPSN app or FuboTV.

Who are the WNBA All-Star Game team captains?

Wilson, who received the most fan votes (95,860), will serve as a team captain for the third time, while Stewart, the second leading vote-getter (87,586), will take on captain duties for the second time.

WNBA All-Star team rosters

Wilson and Stewart drafted their teams schoolyard style during a live selection show last week, and both captains favored their current and former teammates.

Here are the complete rosters, including starters* and reserves:

Team Wilson:

Team Stewart:

Who was the WNBA All-Star MVP last year?

Kelsey Plum was named the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP after dropping 30 points, tying Maya Moore's All-Star Game points record.

When is the WNBA Skills Challenge, 3-point contest?

Before the WNBA All-Star Game tips off Saturday, action kicks off with the WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest, both held at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Who is participating in the WNBA Skills Challenge?

Four sets of All-Star teammates will test their agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills during a timed obstacle course. Here are the teams competing:

Team Dream : First-time All-Stars Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker

Team Wings : 3x All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, 2xAll-Star Satou Sabally

Team Aces : 5x All-Star Chelsea Gray, 2x All-Star Kelsey Plum

Team Liberty: 2x All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, 5x All-Star Courtney Vandersloot

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA All-Star Game 2023: Time, TV, streaming, complete rosters