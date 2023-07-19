2023 WNBA All-Star Game was the most watched in 16 years

WNBA All-Star Weekend, including the game and Skills Challenge, broke viewership records. The WNBA All-Star Game, which took place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, was the most-watched in 16 years with a 16% increase year-over-year.

The game drew 850,000 viewers with a peak of 955,000.

The WNBA pregame show had almost one million viewers tune in live on ABC. Meanwhile, ESPN televised the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, which had a 43% increase in viewership.

“The All-Star Game definitely contributes just to the overall general excitement about women’s basketball,” said Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings, via Front Office Sports. “It shows that women’s basketball is fun and exciting to watch, and future partnerships and marketing opportunities definitely arrive from that as well.

“Fan engagement is obviously huge, and I saw some numbers posted that it’s up to like 46% this year from the previous year. That’s amazing.”

Saturday's #WNBA All-Star game in primetime on ABC was the most-watched in 16 years 🏀 850K viewers (+16% vs. 2022)

🏀 986K viewers watched the WNBA Countdown pregame

🏀 Friday's Skills Challenge/3PT Contest on ESPN was +43% pic.twitter.com/BJCGFbSczT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 18, 2023

During the weekend, the league announced the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Phoenix. It marks the third time the Phoenix Mercury have hosted the event.

