2023 WNBA playoffs: First-round scores, schedules, matchups, predictions

The 2023 WNBA regular season is in the books. Next up, the playoffs.

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces have looked dominant the entire year, finishing with only six losses in the 40-game season, but the margin between super teams has closed after the New York Liberty beat the Aces three times in August, including the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Aces are looking to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002 to win back-to-back WNBA titles, while the Liberty (32-8) are vying for the franchise's first-ever WNBA championship.

But don't count the rest of the teams out yet. Here's everything you need to know about the WNBA playoffs, from the schedule, to matchups and predictions:

WNBA Playoff format

The WNBA playoffs consists of three rounds — first-round, semifinals and the WNBA Finals.

The eight teams with the highest winning percentages over the season will compete in the first-round, best-of-three series. Each team will be seeded based on their season record, with the higher seed hosting Game 1 and Game 2. The lower seed will host Game 3, if necessary.

The semifinals and WNBA Finals are best-of-five series.

WNBA playoff schedule: First round

All times Eastern, *if necessary

(1) Las Vegas Aces vs. (8) Chicago Sky

The Aces are 3-0 against the Sky this season.

Game 1, Wednesday: Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2, Sunday: Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 3, Sept. 20: Las Vegas at Chicago, tip-off TBD (ESPN)

Cydney's prediction: Aces in two.

(2) New York Liberty vs. (7) Washington Mystics

The regular season series between the Liberty and Mystics is tied, 2-2.

Game 1, Friday: Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2, Sept. 19: Washington at New York, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

*Game 3, Sept. 22: New York at Washington, tip-off TBD (ESPN2)

Cydney's prediction: Liberty in two.

The Sun are 3-1 against the Lynx this season.

Game 1, Wednesday: Minnesota at Connecticut, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2, Sunday: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m (ESPN)

*Game 3, Sept. 20: Connecticut at Minnesota, tip-off TBD (ESPN)

Cydney's prediction: Sun in three.

The Wings swept the Dream during the regular season, 3-0.

Game 1, Friday: Atlanta at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2, Sept. 19: Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

*Game 3, Sept. 22: Dallas at Atlanta, tip-off TBD (ESPN2)

Cydney's prediction: Wings in two.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Oct. 8 (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 11 (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 15 (ABC)

* Game 4: Oct. 18 (ESPN)

*Game 5: Oct. 20 (ESPN)

Who is the 2023 WNBA MVP?

The end-of-season awards will be rolled out during the playoffs:

WNBA Peak Performers: Jewell Lloyd (PPG leader), Alyssa Thomas (RPG leader), Courtney Vandersloot (APG leader)

WNBA Coach of the Year announced Sunday

Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year announced Sept. 18

Kia WNBA Most Improved Player announced Sept. 21

Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player announced Sept. 26

Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year announced Oct. 2

WNBA All-Rookie Team announced Oct. 2

Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year announced Oct. 5

WNBA All-Defensive Team announced Oct. 5

