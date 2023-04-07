2023 WNBA Draft: How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft
Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continues with Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan.
Headlining the night are stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus four of South Carolina’s decorated senior class, which lost to Iowa in its national semifinal game. That includes presumptive 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who went 129-9 in their college careers, advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.
The draft will air from 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first-round draft picks live.
The Indiana Fever hold the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, Indiana — which also owns the No. 7 selection in the first round — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx will select second, while the Dallas Wings will pick third, followed by the Washington Mystics fourth.
One name we won’t be seeing on Monday is Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move on Thursday, and multiple news outlets subsequently reported that Prince has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old Prince had opted to play this past season with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.
How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?
The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.
The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.
Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).
The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”
Updated order for the 2023 WNBA Draft:
First round
1. Indiana Fever
2. Minnesota Lynx
3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles)
5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix)
6. Atlanta Dream (from New York)
7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
9. Seattle Storm
10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut)
11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)
Second round
13. Indiana Fever
14. Los Angeles Sparks
15. Atlanta Dream
16. Minnesota Lynx
17. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
18. Seattle Storm (from New York)
19. Dallas Wings
20. Washington Mystics
21. Seattle Storm
22. Connecticut Sun
23. Chicago Sky
24. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)
Third round
25. Indiana Fever
26. Los Angeles Sparks
27. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
28. Minnesota Lynx
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. New York Liberty
31. Dallas Wings
32. Washington Mystics
33. Seattle Storm
34. Connecticut Sun
35. Chicago Sky
36. Las Vegas Aces
Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?
Most mock drafts predict that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston will be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five.
PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT
YEAR
NAME
TEAM
2022
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
2021
Charli Collier
Dallas Wings
2020
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
2019
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
2018
A’ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
2017
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
2016
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
2015
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
2014
Chiney Ogwumike
Connecticut Sun
2013
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?
The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:
Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)
Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)
Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)
Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)
Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)
Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)
Guard/forward Haley Jones(Stanford)
Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)
Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)
Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)
Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)
Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)
Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)
Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)
Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?
Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.
In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:
Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR
Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR
Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.
International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.
What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?
The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.
Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?
The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft:
NAME
SCHOOL
POSITION
HEIGHT
Adebola Adeyeye
Forward
6-2
Okako Adika
USC
Guard/Forward
6-0
Jaia Alexander
Guard
5-11
Laeticia Amihere
South Carolina
Forward
6-4
Ja’Mee Asberry
Baylor
Guard
5-5
Ketsia Athias
Forward/Center
6-2
Kadaja Bailey
St. John’s
Guard
6-0
Angel Baker
Guard
5-8
Guard/Forward
6-1
Malury Bates
Georgia
Forward
6-3
Diamond Battles
Georgia
Guard
5-8
Brea Beal
South Carolina
Guard
6-1
Niyah Becker
Wake Forest
Forward
6-2
Robyn Benton
Kentucky
Guard
5-9
Grace Berger
Indiana
Guard
6-0
Caitlin Bickle
Baylor
Forward
6-1
Essence Booker
Guard
5-8
Aliyah Boston
South Carolina
Forward-Center
6-5
Sam Breen
Massachusetts
Forward
6-1
Chrissy Brown
Southeastern Louisiana
Guard
5-9
Leigha Brown
Guard
6-1
Juana Camilion
Iona
Guard
5-10
Chrislyn Carr
Guard
5-5
Christianna “Chrissy” Carr
Guard
6-1
Jasmine Carson
LSU
Guard
5-10
Sha Carter
FGCU
Guard
6-0
Gina Conti
Guard
5-11
Zia Cooke
South Carolina
Guard
5-9
Sidney Cooks
Forward/Center
6-4
Taya Corosdale
Duke
Guard/Forward
6-3
Janai Crooms
Providence
Guard
5-10
Cherita Daugherty
Southern Utah
Guard
5-10
Christina Deng
Forward
6-0
Asiah Dingle
Fordham
Guard
5-6
Liz Dixon
Louisville
Forward
6-5
Rokia Doumbia
USC
Guard
5-9
Camille Downs
Norfolk State
Guard
5-10
Lauren Ebo
Notre Dame
Center
6-4
Ayana Emmanuel
Alabama State
Guard
5-9
Jayla Everett
St. John’s
Guard
5-10
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
South Florida
Forward
6-4
Kierra Fletcher
Guard
5-9
Brooke Flowers
Saint Louis
Forward/Center
6-5
Alex Fowler
Portland
Forward
6-2
Deja Francis
Norfolk State
Guard
5-7
Marnelle Garraud
Vanderbilt
Guard
5-7
D’Asia Gregg
Virginia Tech
Forward
6-2
A’Niah Griffin
Evansville
Guard
6-1
Stephanie Guihon
McNeese State
Guard
5-6
Ciaja Harbison
Vanderbilt
Guard
5-6
Destiny Harden
Miami
Forward
6-0
Jazmin Harris
No. Carolina A&T
Center
6-3
Anastasia Hayes
Mississippi State
Guard
5-7
Da’Nasia Hood
Texas State
Forward
6-1
Jordan Horston
Tennessee
Guard
6-2
Ashley Joens
Iowa State
Guard/Forward
6-1
Asianae Johnson
Mississippi State
Guard
5-8
Haley Jones
Stanford
Guard
6-1
Morgan Jones
Louisville
Guard
6-2
Dorka Juhász
Connecticut
Forward
6-5
Emily Kiser
Michigan
Forward
6-3
Dariauna Lewis
Syracuse
Forward
6-1
Destiny Littleton
USC
Guard
5-9
Ana Llanusa
Oklahoma
Guard
6-0
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Connecticut
Guard/Forward
6-1
Jade Loville
Arizona
Guard/Forward
5-11
Dara Mabrey
Notre Dame
Guard
5-7
Chloe Marotta
Marquette
Forward
6-1
Kamaria McDaniel
Michigan State
Guard
5-10
Shaiquel McGruder
New Mexico
Forward
6-0
Rachel McLimore
Butler
Guard-Forward
5-10
Abby Meyers
Maryland
Guard
6-0
Taylor Mikesell
Ohio State
Guard
5-11
Diamond Miller
Maryland
Guard
6-3
Tishara Morehouse
FGCU
Guard
5-3
Alexis Morris
LSU
Guard
5-6
Sonya Morris
Texas
Guard
5-10
Amoria Neal-Tysor
Mercer
Guard
5-6
Trinity Oliver
Washington
Guard
5-10
Aaliyah Patty
Texas A&M
Forward
6-3
Shaina Pellington
Arizona
Guard
5-8
Lasha Petree
Purdue
Guard
6-0
Destiney Philoxy
Massachusetts
Guard
5-7
Elisa Pinzan
Maryland
Guard
5-8
Ashten Prechtel
Stanford
Forward
6-5
Cate Reese
Arizona
Forward
6-2
Taylor Robertson
Oklahoma
Guard
6-0
Paige Robinson
Illinois State
Guard
5-11
Victaria Saxton
South Carolina
Forward
6-2
Bre’Amber Scott
Texas Tech
Guard
5-11
Myah Selland
South Dakota State
Forward
6-1
Maddy Siegrist
Villanova
Forward
6-2
Kadi Sissoko
USC
Forward
6-2
Ahlana Smith
Mississippi State
Guard
5-9
Brittney Smith
Georgia
Forward
6-3
Madisen Smith
West Virginia
Guard
5-5
Stephanie Soares
Iowa State
Forward/Center
6-6
Taylor Soule
Virginia Tech
Forward
5-11
E’Lease Stafford
Missouri-Kansas City
Guard/Forward
6-0
Asia Strong
Syracuse
Forward
6-2
Cameron Swartz
Georgia Tech
Guard
5-11
Myah Taylor
Mississippi
Guard
5-7
Kayana Traylor
Virginia Tech
Guard
5-9
Elena Tsineke
South Florida
Guard
5-7
Haley Van Dyke
Washington
Forward
6-1
Audrey Warren
Georgia
Guard/Forward
5-9
Keishana Washington
Drexel
Guard
5-7
Kaela Webb
FGCU
Guard
5-6
LaDazhia Williams
LSU
Forward
6-4
Madi Williams
Oklahoma
Forward
5-11
Zakiyah Winfield
Buffalo
Guard
5-7
Bendu Yeaney
Oregon State
Guard
5-10
In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:
Esmery Martinez (Arizona)
Charisma Osborne (UCLA)
Sedona Prince (Oregon)
Endyia Rogers (Oregon)
Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season
The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:
April 30: Training camps begin
May 5: Preseason games begin
May 15: Last date for preseason games
May 18: Final 12 roster deadline
May 19: Opening day
