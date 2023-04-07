2023 WNBA Draft: How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft

Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continues with Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan.

Headlining the night are stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus four of South Carolina’s decorated senior class, which lost to Iowa in its national semifinal game. That includes presumptive 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who went 129-9 in their college careers, advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.

The draft will air from 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first-round draft picks live.

The Indiana Fever hold the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, Indiana — which also owns the No. 7 selection in the first round — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx will select second, while the Dallas Wings will pick third, followed by the Washington Mystics fourth.

One name we won’t be seeing on Monday is Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move on Thursday, and multiple news outlets subsequently reported that Prince has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old Prince had opted to play this past season with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of Monday, when we invite you to join us back here as On Her Turf provides live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks of the 2023 WNBA Draft. See you then!

How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.

Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).

The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”

Updated order for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

First round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Minnesota Lynx

3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles)

5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix)

6. Atlanta Dream (from New York)

7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)

8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)

9. Seattle Storm

10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut)

11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Second round

13. Indiana Fever

14. Los Angeles Sparks

15. Atlanta Dream

16. Minnesota Lynx

17. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

18. Seattle Storm (from New York)

19. Dallas Wings

20. Washington Mystics

21. Seattle Storm

22. Connecticut Sun

23. Chicago Sky

24. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Third round

25. Indiana Fever

26. Los Angeles Sparks

27. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)

28. Minnesota Lynx

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. New York Liberty

31. Dallas Wings

32. Washington Mystics

33. Seattle Storm

34. Connecticut Sun

35. Chicago Sky

36. Las Vegas Aces

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predict that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston will be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five.

PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT

YEAR NAME TEAM 2022 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream 2021 Charli Collier Dallas Wings 2020 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2019 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces 2018 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2017 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces 2016 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 2015 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm 2014 Chiney Ogwumike Connecticut Sun 2013 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)

Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)

Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)

Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)

Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)

Guard/forward Haley Jones (Stanford)

Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)

Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)

Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)

Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)

Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)

Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)

Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR

Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.

International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

NAME SCHOOL POSITION HEIGHT Adebola Adeyeye Kentucky Forward 6-2 Okako Adika USC Guard/Forward 6-0 Jaia Alexander Coppin State Guard 5-11 Laeticia Amihere South Carolina Forward 6-4 Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Guard 5-5 Ketsia Athias Iona Forward/Center 6-2 Kadaja Bailey St. John’s Guard 6-0 Angel Baker Mississippi Guard 5-8 Elizabeth Balogun Duke Guard/Forward 6-1 Malury Bates Georgia Forward 6-3 Diamond Battles Georgia Guard 5-8 Brea Beal South Carolina Guard 6-1 Niyah Becker Wake Forest Forward 6-2 Robyn Benton Kentucky Guard 5-9 Grace Berger Indiana Guard 6-0 Caitlin Bickle Baylor Forward 6-1 Essence Booker UNLV Guard 5-8 Aliyah Boston South Carolina Forward-Center 6-5 Sam Breen Massachusetts Forward 6-1 Chrissy Brown Southeastern Louisiana Guard 5-9 Leigha Brown Michigan Guard 6-1 Juana Camilion Iona Guard 5-10 Chrislyn Carr Louisville Guard 5-5 Christianna “Chrissy” Carr Arkansas Guard 6-1 Jasmine Carson LSU Guard 5-10 Sha Carter FGCU Guard 6-0 Gina Conti UCLA Guard 5-11 Zia Cooke South Carolina Guard 5-9 Sidney Cooks Seton Hall Forward/Center 6-4 Taya Corosdale Duke Guard/Forward 6-3 Janai Crooms Providence Guard 5-10 Cherita Daugherty Southern Utah Guard 5-10 Christina Deng Gardner-Webb Forward 6-0 Asiah Dingle Fordham Guard 5-6 Liz Dixon Louisville Forward 6-5 Rokia Doumbia USC Guard 5-9 Camille Downs Norfolk State Guard 5-10 Lauren Ebo Notre Dame Center 6-4 Ayana Emmanuel Alabama State Guard 5-9 Jayla Everett St. John’s Guard 5-10 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida Forward 6-4 Kierra Fletcher South Carolina Guard 5-9 Brooke Flowers Saint Louis Forward/Center 6-5 Alex Fowler Portland Forward 6-2 Deja Francis Norfolk State Guard 5-7 Marnelle Garraud Vanderbilt Guard 5-7 D’Asia Gregg Virginia Tech Forward 6-2 A’Niah Griffin Evansville Guard 6-1 Stephanie Guihon McNeese State Guard 5-6 Ciaja Harbison Vanderbilt Guard 5-6 Destiny Harden Miami Forward 6-0 Jazmin Harris No. Carolina A&T Center 6-3 Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Guard 5-7 Da’Nasia Hood Texas State Forward 6-1 Jordan Horston Tennessee Guard 6-2 Ashley Joens Iowa State Guard/Forward 6-1 Asianae Johnson Mississippi State Guard 5-8 Haley Jones Stanford Guard 6-1 Morgan Jones Louisville Guard 6-2 Dorka Juhász Connecticut Forward 6-5 Emily Kiser Michigan Forward 6-3 Dariauna Lewis Syracuse Forward 6-1 Destiny Littleton USC Guard 5-9 Ana Llanusa Oklahoma Guard 6-0 Lou Lopez Sénéchal Connecticut Guard/Forward 6-1 Jade Loville Arizona Guard/Forward 5-11 Dara Mabrey Notre Dame Guard 5-7 Chloe Marotta Marquette Forward 6-1 Kamaria McDaniel Michigan State Guard 5-10 Shaiquel McGruder New Mexico Forward 6-0 Rachel McLimore Butler Guard-Forward 5-10 Abby Meyers Maryland Guard 6-0 Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Guard 5-11 Diamond Miller Maryland Guard 6-3 Tishara Morehouse FGCU Guard 5-3 Alexis Morris LSU Guard 5-6 Sonya Morris Texas Guard 5-10 Amoria Neal-Tysor Mercer Guard 5-6 Trinity Oliver Washington Guard 5-10 Aaliyah Patty Texas A&M Forward 6-3 Shaina Pellington Arizona Guard 5-8 Lasha Petree Purdue Guard 6-0 Destiney Philoxy Massachusetts Guard 5-7 Elisa Pinzan Maryland Guard 5-8 Ashten Prechtel Stanford Forward 6-5 Cate Reese Arizona Forward 6-2 Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Guard 6-0 Paige Robinson Illinois State Guard 5-11 Victaria Saxton South Carolina Forward 6-2 Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Guard 5-11 Myah Selland South Dakota State Forward 6-1 Maddy Siegrist Villanova Forward 6-2 Kadi Sissoko USC Forward 6-2 Ahlana Smith Mississippi State Guard 5-9 Brittney Smith Georgia Forward 6-3 Madisen Smith West Virginia Guard 5-5 Stephanie Soares Iowa State Forward/Center 6-6 Taylor Soule Virginia Tech Forward 5-11 E’Lease Stafford Missouri-Kansas City Guard/Forward 6-0 Asia Strong Syracuse Forward 6-2 Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Guard 5-11 Myah Taylor Mississippi Guard 5-7 Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech Guard 5-9 Elena Tsineke South Florida Guard 5-7 Haley Van Dyke Washington Forward 6-1 Audrey Warren Georgia Guard/Forward 5-9 Keishana Washington Drexel Guard 5-7 Kaela Webb FGCU Guard 5-6 LaDazhia Williams LSU Forward 6-4 Madi Williams Oklahoma Forward 5-11 Zakiyah Winfield Buffalo Guard 5-7 Bendu Yeaney Oregon State Guard 5-10

In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:

Esmery Martinez (Arizona)

Charisma Osborne (UCLA)

Sedona Prince (Oregon)

Endyia Rogers (Oregon)

Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season

The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:

April 30: Training camps begin

May 5: Preseason games begin

May 15: Last date for preseason games

May 18: Final 12 roster deadline

May 19: Opening day

