2023 WNBA Draft: How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft

Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continues with Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan.

Headlining the night are stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus four of South Carolina’s decorated senior class, which lost to Iowa in its national semifinal game. That includes presumptive 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who went 129-9 in their college careers, advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.

The draft will air from 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first-round draft picks live.

The Indiana Fever hold the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, Indiana — which also owns the No. 7 selection in the first round — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx will select second, while the Dallas Wings will pick third, followed by the Washington Mystics fourth.

One name we won’t be seeing on Monday is Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move on Thursday, and multiple news outlets subsequently reported that Prince has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old Prince had opted to play this past season with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.

How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.

Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).

The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”

Updated order for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

First round

  • 1. Indiana Fever

  • 2. Minnesota Lynx

  • 3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

  • 4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles)

  • 5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix)

  • 6. Atlanta Dream (from New York)

  • 7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)

  • 8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)

  • 9. Seattle Storm

  • 10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut)

  • 11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

  • 12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Second round

  • 13. Indiana Fever

  • 14. Los Angeles Sparks

  • 15. Atlanta Dream

  • 16. Minnesota Lynx

  • 17. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

  • 18. Seattle Storm (from New York)

  • 19. Dallas Wings

  • 20. Washington Mystics

  • 21. Seattle Storm

  • 22. Connecticut Sun

  • 23. Chicago Sky

  • 24. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Third round

  • 25. Indiana Fever

  • 26. Los Angeles Sparks

  • 27. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)

  • 28. Minnesota Lynx

  • 29. Phoenix Mercury

  • 30. New York Liberty

  • 31. Dallas Wings

  • 32. Washington Mystics

  • 33. Seattle Storm

  • 34. Connecticut Sun

  • 35. Chicago Sky

  • 36. Las Vegas Aces

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predict that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston will be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five.

PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT

YEAR

NAME

TEAM

2022

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

2021

Charli Collier

Dallas Wings

2020

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

2019

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

2018

A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2017

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

2016

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2015

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

2014

Chiney Ogwumike

Connecticut Sun

2013

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

  • Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)

  • Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)

  • Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)

  • Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

  • Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

  • Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)

  • Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)

  • Guard/forward Haley Jones(Stanford)

  • Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)

  • Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)

  • Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)

  • Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)

  • Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)

  • Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)

  • Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

  • Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR

  • Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR

  • Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.

  • International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

NAME

SCHOOL

POSITION

HEIGHT

Adebola Adeyeye

Kentucky

Forward

6-2

Okako Adika

USC

Guard/Forward

6-0

Jaia Alexander

Coppin State

Guard

5-11

Laeticia Amihere

South Carolina

Forward

6-4

Ja’Mee Asberry

Baylor

Guard

5-5

Ketsia Athias

Iona

Forward/Center

6-2

Kadaja Bailey

St. John’s

Guard

6-0

Angel Baker

Mississippi

Guard

5-8

Elizabeth Balogun

Duke

Guard/Forward

6-1

Malury Bates

Georgia

Forward

6-3

Diamond Battles

Georgia

Guard

5-8

Brea Beal

South Carolina

Guard

6-1

Niyah Becker

Wake Forest

Forward

6-2

Robyn Benton

Kentucky

Guard

5-9

Grace Berger

Indiana

Guard

6-0

Caitlin Bickle

Baylor

Forward

6-1

Essence Booker

UNLV

Guard

5-8

Aliyah Boston

South Carolina

Forward-Center

6-5

Sam Breen

Massachusetts

Forward

6-1

Chrissy Brown

Southeastern Louisiana

Guard

5-9

Leigha Brown

Michigan

Guard

6-1

Juana Camilion

Iona

Guard

5-10

Chrislyn Carr

Louisville

Guard

5-5

Christianna “Chrissy” Carr

Arkansas

Guard

6-1

Jasmine Carson

LSU

Guard

5-10

Sha Carter

FGCU

Guard

6-0

Gina Conti

UCLA

Guard

5-11

Zia Cooke

South Carolina

Guard

5-9

Sidney Cooks

Seton Hall

Forward/Center

6-4

Taya Corosdale

Duke

Guard/Forward

6-3

Janai Crooms

Providence

Guard

5-10

Cherita Daugherty

Southern Utah

Guard

5-10

Christina Deng

Gardner-Webb

Forward

6-0

Asiah Dingle

Fordham

Guard

5-6

Liz Dixon

Louisville

Forward

6-5

Rokia Doumbia

USC

Guard

5-9

Camille Downs

Norfolk State

Guard

5-10

Lauren Ebo

Notre Dame

Center

6-4

Ayana Emmanuel

Alabama State

Guard

5-9

Jayla Everett

St. John’s

Guard

5-10

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

South Florida

Forward

6-4

Kierra Fletcher

South Carolina

Guard

5-9

Brooke Flowers

Saint Louis

Forward/Center

6-5

Alex Fowler

Portland

Forward

6-2

Deja Francis

Norfolk State

Guard

5-7

Marnelle Garraud

Vanderbilt

Guard

5-7

D’Asia Gregg

Virginia Tech

Forward

6-2

A’Niah Griffin

Evansville

Guard

6-1

Stephanie Guihon

McNeese State

Guard

5-6

Ciaja Harbison

Vanderbilt

Guard

5-6

Destiny Harden

Miami

Forward

6-0

Jazmin Harris

No. Carolina A&T

Center

6-3

Anastasia Hayes

Mississippi State

Guard

5-7

Da’Nasia Hood

Texas State

Forward

6-1

Jordan Horston

Tennessee

Guard

6-2

Ashley Joens

Iowa State

Guard/Forward

6-1

Asianae Johnson

Mississippi State

Guard

5-8

Haley Jones

Stanford

Guard

6-1

Morgan Jones

Louisville

Guard

6-2

Dorka Juhász

Connecticut

Forward

6-5

Emily Kiser

Michigan

Forward

6-3

Dariauna Lewis

Syracuse

Forward

6-1

Destiny Littleton

USC

Guard

5-9

Ana Llanusa

Oklahoma

Guard

6-0

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Connecticut

Guard/Forward

6-1

Jade Loville

Arizona

Guard/Forward

5-11

Dara Mabrey

Notre Dame

Guard

5-7

Chloe Marotta

Marquette

Forward

6-1

Kamaria McDaniel

Michigan State

Guard

5-10

Shaiquel McGruder

New Mexico

Forward

6-0

Rachel McLimore

Butler

Guard-Forward

5-10

Abby Meyers

Maryland

Guard

6-0

Taylor Mikesell

Ohio State

Guard

5-11

Diamond Miller

Maryland

Guard

6-3

Tishara Morehouse

FGCU

Guard

5-3

Alexis Morris

LSU

Guard

5-6

Sonya Morris

Texas

Guard

5-10

Amoria Neal-Tysor

Mercer

Guard

5-6

Trinity Oliver

Washington

Guard

5-10

Aaliyah Patty

Texas A&M

Forward

6-3

Shaina Pellington

Arizona

Guard

5-8

Lasha Petree

Purdue

Guard

6-0

Destiney Philoxy

Massachusetts

Guard

5-7

Elisa Pinzan

Maryland

Guard

5-8

Ashten Prechtel

Stanford

Forward

6-5

Cate Reese

Arizona

Forward

6-2

Taylor Robertson

Oklahoma

Guard

6-0

Paige Robinson

Illinois State

Guard

5-11

Victaria Saxton

South Carolina

Forward

6-2

Bre’Amber Scott

Texas Tech

Guard

5-11

Myah Selland

South Dakota State

Forward

6-1

Maddy Siegrist

Villanova

Forward

6-2

Kadi Sissoko

USC

Forward

6-2

Ahlana Smith

Mississippi State

Guard

5-9

Brittney Smith

Georgia

Forward

6-3

Madisen Smith

West Virginia

Guard

5-5

Stephanie Soares

Iowa State

Forward/Center

6-6

Taylor Soule

Virginia Tech

Forward

5-11

E’Lease Stafford

Missouri-Kansas City

Guard/Forward

6-0

Asia Strong

Syracuse

Forward

6-2

Cameron Swartz

Georgia Tech

Guard

5-11

Myah Taylor

Mississippi

Guard

5-7

Kayana Traylor

Virginia Tech

Guard

5-9

Elena Tsineke

South Florida

Guard

5-7

Haley Van Dyke

Washington

Forward

6-1

Audrey Warren

Georgia

Guard/Forward

5-9

Keishana Washington

Drexel

Guard

5-7

Kaela Webb

FGCU

Guard

5-6

LaDazhia Williams

LSU

Forward

6-4

Madi Williams

Oklahoma

Forward

5-11

Zakiyah Winfield

Buffalo

Guard

5-7

Bendu Yeaney

Oregon State

Guard

5-10

In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:

  • Esmery Martinez (Arizona)

  • Charisma Osborne (UCLA)

  • Sedona Prince (Oregon)

  • Endyia Rogers (Oregon)

Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season

The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:

  • April 30: Training camps begin

  • May 5: Preseason games begin

  • May 15: Last date for preseason games

  • May 18: Final 12 roster deadline

  • May 19: Opening day

