2023 WNBA Draft: Prospect options for the Mystics at the No. 4 pick

The Washington Mystics hold the No. 4 pick in Monday's 2023 WNBA Draft. As things stand, there will be multiple prospects available who could help the team in the short term and the long term.

From the outside, it's difficult to see where the organization feels its biggest needs are. There are multiple areas where Washington could take a step forward this year or simply select the best player available. An option could be to go a more developmental route and take someone who could potentially be a future answer as a wing playmaker or floor general as Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud enter the back half of their careers.

As they aspire for a championship, there are clear areas Washington can address in the draft.

A big issue from last season was the team's overall pace - last in the WNBA. That appeared to be answered with the addition of Brittney Sykes in the offseason. Does adding the talented guard do enough to fix that issue?

There also needs to be an improvement in their perimeter shooting (10th in the WNBA in 3-pt% in 2022). Bringing on Sykes doesn't directly revamp those 3-point line issues. There are plenty of shooters in this draft class who could.

Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough are also the only players who could play small forward and are on guaranteed contracts for next year. Is that an area of need?

So there are many paths the Mystics could decide to take.

Looking at the past drafts, it's always been hard to predict what the D.C. franchise will do. Typically, they like to zig while others zag. General manager Mike Thibault has stated in previous years that when you have a lottery selection, he tends to typically draft the best player available over team need.

It may be the second lottery pick in two years for Washington, but prior to 2022 the last lottery selection for the Mystics came back in 2013. These draft picks are few and far between by design. A team competing for championships doesn't want a top-four pick so they have to make them count when they get them.

As far as this draft is concerned, there really isn't much of a consensus on what's going to transpire outside of the top two. Everyone agrees that Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) is going to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever and Diamond Miller (Maryland) will be selected second to the Minnesota Lynx. Not only do they appear to be the top two prospects but they fit the needs of both organizations.

After that, who knows? There is a great crop of players to choose from: Jordan Horston, SF (Tennessee), Haley Jones, SG/SF (Stanford), Maddy Siegrist, PF (Villanova) and Stephanie Soares, C (Iowa State) are prospects that have been floated as being selected in the No. 3-6 range.

Here's a breakdown of how they would fit in Washington:

Jordan Horston, SF (Tennessee)

ESPN (#3), Winsidr (#4), CBS Sports (#3), The Athletic (#5)

Horston has tremendous upside as a prospect. She has great length (6-foot-2) and plays with an admirable tenacity that will always win a coach over. She fits right in with the defensive identity that Washington doubled down over the past three seasons.

It's anticipated that Horston will play more of a guard role in the W, so there will need to be some development of her 3-point shot (27.8%) and to cut down on her turnovers (3.0 per game). But the Tennessee product can carve a role out for this year with her two-way ability to give the Mystics time to grow her offensive game in the future. It could be the best of both worlds if the Dallas Wings don't draft her first.

Haley Jones, SG/SF (Stanford)

ESPN (#6), Winsidr (#3), CBS Sports (#5), The Athletic (#4)

Washington needs guard depth and with the positional versatility that Jones brings, there are reasons why the Mystics should take a look. She stands at 6-foot-1 and would be the tallest guard on the roster by four inches. That also will put her as an option at the small forward position, where she could run an offense. That's intriguing.

The reason why the Mystics may pass is because she won't add any perimeter shooting (9.4% in 2022-23). Washington can't really add another non-big to the lineup who lacks that skill.

Maddy Siegrist, PF (Villanova)

ESPN (#5), Winsidr (#5), CBS Sports (#4), The Athletic (#3)

On paper, the Mystics don't need another big on the floor. Delle Donne, Shakira Austin, Myisha Hines-Allen and Amanda Zahui B give head coach Eric Thibault a lot of mouths to feed in the paint. However, with the way Washington is constructing their roster, they need someone who can be an effective scorer without the ball in their hands.

Think about Austin last season and Ariel Atkins in 2018 and 2019. Those players were not ball-dominant but found ways to get involved. Siegrist can score at all three levels and shot 36.1% from three last year on 3.9 attempts per game. She'd keep the paint open on offense and has the tools to provide the spark the second unit has needed over the past few years.

It's not the positional fit for 2023, but as she led college basketball in scoring this year at 29.2 points per game, she has All-WNBA potential.

Stephanie Soares, C (Iowa State)

ESPN (#4), Winsidr (N/A), CBS Sports (#6), The Athletic (N/A)

Eligibility questions point to why Soares was not considered in Winsidr's and The Athletic's mock drafts. She wanted to stay at Iowa State another season but got denied by the NCAA and then entered the draft.

The simplest scout on her is that Soares is a big (6-foot-6) who can shoot (30.6% on 2.8 attempts). In today's WNBA that is a hot commodity. The question in D.C., of course, is how does it all work? Austin already proved herself to be a starting center in the league and was in real consideration of being named an All-Star. Everything points to her taking an even bigger leap in Year 2.

And putting both on the court in two to three years isn't exactly a solution either. That would be a dynamic that would interesting to follow. But, in Washington's offensive system built on spacing and cuts Soares makes a ton of sense.

---

Keep in mind that the No. 4 selection is probably on the trade block table for Mike Thibault as well. A year ago, they traded the No. 1 pick back to No. 3 to be able to be in this position in 2023 and also acquire more picks. That was just five days before Commissioner Cathy Englebert walked to the podium.

The Mystics are also dependent on who the Wings pick ahead of them at No. 3. It's likely that one of these four prospects will be off the board by the time Washington selects so there must be contingency plans in place.

Either way, you can ensure that whomever the organization drafts it will be with championships in mind.