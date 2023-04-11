2023 WNBA draft picks: Dreams come true for women's basketball's biggest stars

After the NCAA women's basketball tournament saw record viewership, the WNBA draft on Monday was the next step for many of the game's brightest stars to make their dreams come true.

The 2023 WNBA season will feature the return of Brittney Griner after she was freed from Russia and, earlier on Monday, the league announced the expansion of its charter flight program.

There is plenty of talent that will further the growth of the WNBA, including South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, who went to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick.

Last year, Rhyne Howard was the top pick. In her first season with the Atlanta Dream, the Kentucky guard averaged 16.2 points, enough to give her an All-Star nod and the rookie of the year award.

2023 WNBA DRAFT: Team-by-team selections

Here are the 2023 WNBA draft picks:

First round

Indiana Fever: F/C Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Minnesota Lynx: G Diamond Miller, Maryland Dallas Wings: F Maddy Siegrist, Villanova Washington Mystics: F/C Stephanie Soares, Iowa State (traded to Dallas Wings for a future first- and second-round pick) Dallas Wings: G/F Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Connecticut Atlanta Dream: G Haley Jones, Stanford Indiana Fever: G Grace Berger, Indiana Atlanta Dream: F Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina Seattle Storm: G Jordan Horston, Tennessee Los Angeles Sparks: G Zia Cooke, South Carolina Dallas Wings: G Abby Meyers, Maryland Minnesota Lynx: F Maïa Hirsch, France

Second round

Indiana Fever: G Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State Los Angeles Sparks: G Shaneice Swain, Australia Atlanta Dream: G Leigha Brown, Michigan Minnesota Lynx: F Dorka Juhász, Connecticut Indiana Fever: F LaDazhia Williams, Louisiana State Seattle Storm: F Madi Williams, Oklahoma Dallas Wings: G Ashley Joens, Iowa State Washington Mystics: G Elena Tsineke, South Florida Seattle Storm: F Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida Connecticut Sun: G Alexis Morris, Louisiana State Chicago Sky: G Kayana Traylor, Virginia Tech Minnesota Lynx: G Brea Beal, South Carolina

Third round

Indiana Fever: F Victaria Saxton, South Carolina Los Angeles Sparks: F/C Monika Czinano, Iowa Phoenix Mercury: F Destiny Harden, Miami Minnesota Lynx: F Taylor Soule, Virginia Tech Phoenix Mercury: F Kadi Sissoko, Southern California New York Liberty: G/F Okako Adika, Southern California Dallas Wings: G Paige Robinson, Illinois State Washington Mystics: G/F Txell Alarcón, Spain Seattle Storm: G/F Jade Loville, Arizona Connecticut Sun: F Ashten Prechtel, Stanford Chicago Sky: F Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennesee Las Vegas Aces: G Brittany Davis, Alabama

