2023 WNBA Draft: Full pick-by-pick results as Indiana Fever select Aliyah Boston with No. 1 overall selection

Stanford's Haley Jones, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Atlanta Dream at the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — The WNBA Draft features a bevy of well-known players after one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in history. The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Final Four participants with four players entered into the draft. Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley breaks down the top first-round prospects.

Here is the complete pick-by-pick results from the draft.

2023 WNBA Draft

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C, South Carolina

2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland

3. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova

4. Washington Mystics: Stephanie Soares, F/C, Iowa State (Traded to Dallas Wings in exchange for 2025 first-round and 2024 second-round picks)

5. Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez Sénéchal, G, UConn

6. Atlanta Dream: Haley Jones, G, Stanford

7. Indiana Fever: Grace Berger, G, Indiana

8. Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere, F, South Carolina

9. Seattle Storm: Jordan Horston, G, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles Sparks: Zia Cooke, G, South Carolina

11. Dallas Wings: Abby Meyers, G, Maryland

12. Minnesota Lynx: Maïa Hirsch, F, France

Second round

13. Indiana Fever: Taylor Mikesell, G, Ohio State

14. Los Angeles Sparks: Shaneice Swain, G, Australia

15. Atlanta Dream: Leigha Brown, G, Michigan

16. Minnesota Lynx: Dorka Juhász, F, UConn

17. Indiana Fever: LaDazhia Williams, F, LSU

18. Seattle Storm: Madi Williams, F, Oklahoma

19. Dallas Wings: Ashley Joens, G/F, Iowa State

20. Washington Mystics: Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida

21. Seattle Storm: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida

22. Connecticut Sun: Alexis Morris, G, LSU

23. Chicago Sky: Kayana Traylor, G, Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota Lynx: Brea Beal, G, South Carolina

Third round

25. Indiana Fever: Victaria Saxton, F, South Carolina

26. Los Angeles Sparks: Monika Czinano, F/C, Iowa

27. Phoenix Mercury: Destiny Harden, F, Miami

28. Minnesota Lynx: Taylor Soule, F, Virginia Tech

29. Phoenix Mercury: Kadi Sissoko, F, USC

30. New York Liberty: Okako Adika, G/F, USC

31. Dallas Wings: Paige Robinson, G, Illinois State

32. Washington Mystics: Txell Alarcón, G, Spain

33. Seattle Storm: Jade Loville, G/F, Arizona

34. Connecticut Sun: Ashten Prechtel, F, Stanford

35. Chicago Sky: Kseniya Malashka, F, Middle Tennessee

36. Las Vegas Aces: Brittany Davis, G, Alabama

