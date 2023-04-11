2023 WNBA Draft: Full pick-by-pick results as Indiana Fever select Aliyah Boston with No. 1 overall selection
NEW YORK — The WNBA Draft features a bevy of well-known players after one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in history. The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Final Four participants with four players entered into the draft. Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley breaks down the top first-round prospects.
Here is the complete pick-by-pick results from the draft.
2023 WNBA Draft
First round
1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C, South Carolina
2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland
3. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova
4. Washington Mystics: Stephanie Soares, F/C, Iowa State (Traded to Dallas Wings in exchange for 2025 first-round and 2024 second-round picks)
5. Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez Sénéchal, G, UConn
6. Atlanta Dream: Haley Jones, G, Stanford
7. Indiana Fever: Grace Berger, G, Indiana
8. Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere, F, South Carolina
9. Seattle Storm: Jordan Horston, G, Tennessee
10. Los Angeles Sparks: Zia Cooke, G, South Carolina
11. Dallas Wings: Abby Meyers, G, Maryland
12. Minnesota Lynx: Maïa Hirsch, F, France
Second round
13. Indiana Fever: Taylor Mikesell, G, Ohio State
14. Los Angeles Sparks: Shaneice Swain, G, Australia
15. Atlanta Dream: Leigha Brown, G, Michigan
16. Minnesota Lynx: Dorka Juhász, F, UConn
17. Indiana Fever: LaDazhia Williams, F, LSU
18. Seattle Storm: Madi Williams, F, Oklahoma
19. Dallas Wings: Ashley Joens, G/F, Iowa State
20. Washington Mystics: Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida
21. Seattle Storm: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida
22. Connecticut Sun: Alexis Morris, G, LSU
23. Chicago Sky: Kayana Traylor, G, Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota Lynx: Brea Beal, G, South Carolina
Third round
25. Indiana Fever: Victaria Saxton, F, South Carolina
26. Los Angeles Sparks: Monika Czinano, F/C, Iowa
27. Phoenix Mercury: Destiny Harden, F, Miami
28. Minnesota Lynx: Taylor Soule, F, Virginia Tech
29. Phoenix Mercury: Kadi Sissoko, F, USC
30. New York Liberty: Okako Adika, G/F, USC
31. Dallas Wings: Paige Robinson, G, Illinois State
32. Washington Mystics: Txell Alarcón, G, Spain
33. Seattle Storm: Jade Loville, G/F, Arizona
34. Connecticut Sun: Ashten Prechtel, F, Stanford
35. Chicago Sky: Kseniya Malashka, F, Middle Tennessee
36. Las Vegas Aces: Brittany Davis, G, Alabama