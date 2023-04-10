2023 WNBA Draft: Follow pick-by-pick results as Indiana Fever select Aliyah Boston with No. 1 overall selection
NEW YORK — The WNBA Draft features a bevy of well-known players after one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in history. The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Final Four participants with four players entered into the draft. Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley breaks down the top first-round prospects.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
2023 WNBA Draft
When: 7-9 p.m. ET Monday
Where: Spring Studios, New York City
TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe)
Draft order and results
First round
1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C, South Carolina
2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland
3. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova
Second round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Dream, 4. Lynx, 5. Fever, 6. Storm, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Connecticut Sun, 11. Chicago Sky, 12. Lynx
Third round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Phoenix Mercury, 4. Lynx, 5. Mercury, 6. New York Liberty, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Sun, 11. Sky, 12. Las Vegas Aces