2023 WNBA Draft: Follow pick-by-pick results as Indiana Fever select Aliyah Boston with No. 1 overall selection

The 2023 WNBA Draft is Monday night in New York. The Indiana Fever selected Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The WNBA Draft features a bevy of well-known players after one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in history. The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Final Four participants with four players entered into the draft. Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley breaks down the top first-round prospects.

Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.

2023 WNBA Draft

When: 7-9 p.m. ET Monday

Where: Spring Studios, New York City

TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe)

Draft order and results

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C, South Carolina

2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland

3. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova

4. Washington Mystics

5. Dallas Wings

6. Atlanta Dream

7. Indiana Fever

8. Atlanta Dream

9. Seattle Storm

10. Los Angeles Sparks

11. Dallas Wings

12. Minnesota Lynx

Second round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Dream, 4. Lynx, 5. Fever, 6. Storm, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Connecticut Sun, 11. Chicago Sky, 12. Lynx

Third round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Phoenix Mercury, 4. Lynx, 5. Mercury, 6. New York Liberty, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Sun, 11. Sky, 12. Las Vegas Aces

