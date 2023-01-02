2023 Winter Classic live: Bruins-Penguins highlights, analysis and updates

2023 Winter Classic live blog: Bruins-Penguins highlights and analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The day has finally come.

The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at the iconic Fenway Park is here.

The NHL's marquee outdoor event is back in Massachusetts for the third time. This will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins. They are 3-1 in these games, including an exciting overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic hosted by Fenway Park.

The Penguins are making their third Winter Classic appearance. They are 1-1 in the previous two, including a shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic in 2008. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning shootout goal in what has become one of the most memorable Winter Classic moments.

Aside from the spectacle of this great event, there are two important points at stake. The Bruins own the league's best record at 28-4-4. The Penguins occupy the second wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but have lost four straight games.

Keep it right here with our Winter Classic live blog for all of the highlights, analysis and updates from Fenway Park.

Third period, 1:11, 1-0 Penguins: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was penalized for tripping, and the Penguins will go on the power play.

Third period, 0:01, 1-0 Penguins: The third period is underway!

Here are the top two lines for Boston to begin the period:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Hall-Krejci-DeBrusk

Second intermission, 1-0 Penguins: The Penguins lead the Winter Classic thanks to Kasperi Kapanen's goal. The Bruins also trailed 1-0 after two periods during the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Boston was outshot 12-7 in the second period and generated only three high-danger chances. We should expect to see some line shuffling by B's head coach Jim Montgomery in the third period.

One encouraging thing for the Bruins is they have been the best third-period team in the league this season. Boston has scored the second-most goals (52) and allowed the fewest (23) for a league-best plus-29 goal differential in the third period.

Second period, 19:00, 1-0 Penguins: Not a bad view late in the afternoon at Fenway Park.

Second period, 18:35, 1-0 Penguins: Only one puck has found its way into the stands so far, and this Penguins fan got it.

This Pens fan got the souvenir of a lifetime and even the Bruins fans had to show some respect ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/9J1XzOVbOX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

Second period, 14:03, 1-0 Penguins: The Bruins have generated just three high-danger chances (in all situations) through 34 minutes. The B's also have only three shots in this period so far.

Natural Stat Trick

Second period, 8:40, 1-0 Penguins: Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has opened the scoring. Former Bruins winger Danton Heinen set up the goal with a nice pass after B's defenseman Connor Clifton lost control of the puck behind the net.

Kasperi Kapanen from his knees to open the scoring in the #WinterClassic ðŸ”¥ðŸš¨ pic.twitter.com/fmIgU8WlRS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

The Bruins have trailed 1-0 in three of their last four games, including today.

Second period, 7:00, 0-0: We're back to 5-on-5.

Second period, 4:38, 0-0: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has given the Penguins a power play. He was penalized for high sticking Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who was drilled into the boards by Connor Clifton a few moments earlier.

Second period, 2:34, 0-0: We'll have 4-on-4 action for a bit as Bruins forward David Pastrnak is penalized for holding.

Second period, 2:24, 0-0: The Bruins are going back to the power play. Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph was penalized two minutes for interference. Boston is 0-for-1 on the power play so far.

Also, the Penguins have an EBUG (emergency backup goalie) in the dugout.

We have an EBUG sighting at the #WinterClassic ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/6i8HcDXymQ — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 2, 2023

Second period, 1:20, 0-0: The Penguins have announced that starting goalie Tristan Jarry will not return to this game.

Second period, 0:01, 0-0: The second period is underway! Casey DeSmith remains in net for the Penguins. Jake DeBrusk was favoring his left arm after being slashed late in the first period, but he's also on the ice to begin the period.

First intermission, 0-0: The Penguins killed off the penalty and we're through 20 minutes at Fenway Park.

Scoreless after 1st period at Fenway.



Penguins lead 14-11 in shots and 17-9 on faceoffs. Both teams had some pretty good scoring chances.



Linus Ullmark was definitely the Bruinsâ€™ best player in the first 20. — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) January 2, 2023

First period, 17:33, 0-0: The Bruins are going on their first power play of the game. Penguins forward Teddy Blueger was given a minor penalty for boarding.

First period, 15:30, 0-0: The Penguins are making a goalie change.

Tristan Jarry didn't seem to be moving well over the last couple minutes and he's now heading toward the Penguins locker room. Casey DeSmith has entered the game.

Penguins EBUG Mike Chiasson is on this trip, FWIW. Usually a team would just use the local EBUG but the Penguins brought their own. — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) January 2, 2023

First period, 13:00, 0-0: Jake DeBrusk nearly scored for the Bruins but hit the post with his shot. Shortly after, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel skated in on a breakaway versus Linus Ullmark and his shot rang off the post. Two excellent scoring chances but we're still scoreless.

First period, 10:03, 0-0: Linus Ullmark has been tremendous for the Bruins in net with a couple huge saves so far. He has stopped all nine shots the Penguins have sent his way.

First period, 7:20, 0-0: Jake DeBrusk had a good scoring chance at the side of the net but the puck bounced right over his stick. Both teams are playing with tremendous pace so far. Shots on net are 5-3 Penguins.

First period, 0:01, 0-0: The puck has been dropped and the 2023 Winter Classic is underway!

The puck has dropped on the 2023 #WinterClassic! pic.twitter.com/k0ZkcPkb4y — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 2, 2023

2:30 p.m.: The first "puck pitch" was made by Bruins legend Bobby Orr, alongside Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk, Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield.

Bobby Orr and Jason Varitek conduct the ceremonial "first puck pitch" at Fenway Park! @NHL | #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/bM9XlnQ5GJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2023

2:19 p.m.: Both teams are walking out to the benches. It's almost time for puck drop.

2 p.m.: Red Sox Nation isn't happy right now.

John Henry just walked through the stands and fans started to boo him. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 2, 2023

1:56 p.m.: Here's a funny pre-game moment with Brad Marchand and the TNT crew.

"Between you and Bergeron there's gonna be no oxygen" ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/zag4hfQ7mj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

1:41 p.m.: The NHL has announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be played in Seattle between the Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park.

1:37 p.m.: Both teams are on the ice for warmups.

Time for warmups pic.twitter.com/TMbsrawskg — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) January 2, 2023

1:32 p.m.: Fenway Park looks fantastic for this event.

Fenway Park looks absolutely incredible for the Winter Classic. pic.twitter.com/PvBUbO0trN — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) January 2, 2023

1:26 p.m.: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky added his signature to Pesky Pole in right field.

1:22 p.m.: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will not play today. He has returned to Montreal to be with his family.

Coach Sullivan announced that Kris Letang, who has a lower-body injury will not play tonight. He added that Kris' father passed away and he has returned home to be with his family.



Coach Sullivan: "We want to express our sincere and deepest sympathy for him during this time." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023

12:50 p.m.: The weather for today's game is supposed to be around 50 degrees by the 2 p.m. puck drop. There is a very, very low chance of rain (one to three percent) and we should get plenty of cloud cover, which is ideal for this type of event and should make for good ice conditions.

12:40 p.m. ET: Both teams showed up in old time baseball uniforms.

The Red Sox wore classic Red Sox jerseys.

Beauty day to have a catch.



What a leg kick by Pasta. ðŸ˜‚@NHLBruins | #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/J8lnLWgY1Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2023

A bunch of Penguins players paid tribute to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with these uniforms.

Who doesn't like a little baseball charm?