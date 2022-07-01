2023 wide receiver commits to Michigan football

Michigan football hasn’t been lighting things up on the recruiting trail, but perhaps that’s about to change. From missed targets to decommitments, it hasn’t been solid on the maize and blue front, but Friday brought good news for the Wolverines.

One of the key official visitors in the month of June was St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, who checks in at 6-foot, 175-pounds. A track runner who ran an 11.55 100-meter dash, Moore has offers from every Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Purdue, and Northwestern, but also boasts offers from Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Arkansas.

Deciding between Michigan and Illinois, Moore announced on Friday that he’ll be wearing a winged helmet, committing to the Wolverines.

He announced the commitment on Spotify Live.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Moore is ranked the No. 491 player in the country, the 61st-best receiver, and the No. 12 player in the state of Missouri. According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, he finished his junior season of high school with over 1,000 yards receiving with an average of 24.6 yards per catch.

He joins Semaj Morgan as the second wideout commitment in the 2023 class.

List