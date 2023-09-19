2023 Week 3 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Bringing back the New Year’s Six projection

Not ready to add Colorado State

The Mountain West has been really good at getting more bowl bids than their allotment provides. This year probably will end up that same way with about seven, or even eight teams to make a bowl game.

Colorado State’s close loss to Colorado does not automatically put them in bowl contention. The Rams still need to win games. That goes the same for San Jose State and San Diego State. The latter two are in by a thread this week.

Utah State is going to barely make it in this week even though they loss to Air Force. The Aggies may have some hope as their second half showed a lot when McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback and showed well against the Falcons.

The James Madison will be a test for Utah State. Win and they are firmly in prime bowl position. Lose and there are issues.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

There are no ranked teams from the Group of Five and Tulane already has a loss to Ole Miss. So, why not insert the Mountain West team that is undefeated and has a pair of wins over Power 5 teams in Fresno State in a New Year’s six spot?

Yes, the Bulldogs beat a hapless Arizona State team and Purdue which is 1-2 at the moment. The choices aren’t great for that big bowl spot so why not go with a team with wins.

On to the bowl projections this week.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Troy

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Air Force vs. Colorado

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Bose State vs. SMU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Miami (OH)

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. Florida Atlantic

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: Mississippi State vs. San Jose State



Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Oregon

