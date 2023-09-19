2023 Week 3 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Bringing back the New Year’s Six projection
Not ready to add Colorado State
The Mountain West has been really good at getting more bowl bids than their allotment provides. This year probably will end up that same way with about seven, or even eight teams to make a bowl game.
Colorado State’s close loss to Colorado does not automatically put them in bowl contention. The Rams still need to win games. That goes the same for San Jose State and San Diego State. The latter two are in by a thread this week.
Utah State is going to barely make it in this week even though they loss to Air Force. The Aggies may have some hope as their second half showed a lot when McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback and showed well against the Falcons.
The James Madison will be a test for Utah State. Win and they are firmly in prime bowl position. Lose and there are issues.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
There are no ranked teams from the Group of Five and Tulane already has a loss to Ole Miss. So, why not insert the Mountain West team that is undefeated and has a pair of wins over Power 5 teams in Fresno State in a New Year’s six spot?
Yes, the Bulldogs beat a hapless Arizona State team and Purdue which is 1-2 at the moment. The choices aren’t great for that big bowl spot so why not go with a team with wins.
On to the bowl projections this week.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Troy
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Air Force vs. Colorado
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Bose State vs. SMU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Miami (OH)
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. Florida Atlantic
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Mississippi State vs. San Jose State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Oregon