2023 Week 2 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

No more New Year’s Six game

A new bowl team?

Week 2 is over and it provided some interesting results for bowl contention teams. Fresno State needed overtime to top Eastern Washington. A good FCS team but the Eagles were not even in the top 25 of the coaches poll at their level.

That close win knocks out the Bulldogs for a potential NY6 game. It is not out of the question for the Mountain West champion to be there but that slot might be in the hands of Tulane, despite its loss to Ole Miss.

Wyoming is 2-0 and a solid win over Texas Tech so that helps their chances, and Fresno State is not out of it either.

However, the Cowboys take on the Longhorns and that will be another big boy chance to provide an upset over Texas. At this moment, Wyoming is a four-touchdown underdog.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

With a New Year’s Six game seemingly unlikely at the moment, we moved Fresno State out of that spot. The Mountain West should still have seven teams bowling, maybe eight.

The higher number seems a bit much after Week 2 so UNLV is being swapped out after Utah State’s 78-point outburst against Idaho State. Don’t fret Rebels, this team is still on the radar to make a bowl game and firmly sits at team No. 8.

The Los Angeles Bowl remains the same and it would be a fun matchup to see Colorado’s offense against the Wyoming’s defense.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Florida International

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Colorado

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Georgia Southern

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. UTSA

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: San Diego State vs. Rice



Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Northern Illinois vs. Air Force

