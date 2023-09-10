2023 Week 2 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
2023 Week 2 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
No more New Year’s Six game
A new bowl team?
Week 2 is over and it provided some interesting results for bowl contention teams. Fresno State needed overtime to top Eastern Washington. A good FCS team but the Eagles were not even in the top 25 of the coaches poll at their level.
That close win knocks out the Bulldogs for a potential NY6 game. It is not out of the question for the Mountain West champion to be there but that slot might be in the hands of Tulane, despite its loss to Ole Miss.
Wyoming is 2-0 and a solid win over Texas Tech so that helps their chances, and Fresno State is not out of it either.
However, the Cowboys take on the Longhorns and that will be another big boy chance to provide an upset over Texas. At this moment, Wyoming is a four-touchdown underdog.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
With a New Year’s Six game seemingly unlikely at the moment, we moved Fresno State out of that spot. The Mountain West should still have seven teams bowling, maybe eight.
The higher number seems a bit much after Week 2 so UNLV is being swapped out after Utah State’s 78-point outburst against Idaho State. Don’t fret Rebels, this team is still on the radar to make a bowl game and firmly sits at team No. 8.
The Los Angeles Bowl remains the same and it would be a fun matchup to see Colorado’s offense against the Wyoming’s defense.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Florida International
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Colorado
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Georgia Southern
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: Boise State vs. UTSA
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: San Diego State vs. Rice
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Northern Illinois vs. Air Force