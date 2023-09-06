2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

A few changes for the Mountain West

A new top team for bowling?

Week 1 is in the books and we saw every team play and it gave everyone a little bit of an idea of how good or not so good the Mountain West teams are.

Wyoming and Fresno State had the most impressive wins and their bowl position shows it this week by having those victories over Power 5 teams. It all can change in an instant as Week 1 is very, very early with these bowl projections.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

The same seven bowl teams are projected to go bowling this week. It is too soon to kick anyone out and the only team that lost that is projected to go bowling was Boise State.

The Broncos loss to Washington was not great but the Huskies are going to contend for the Pac-12 title this year.

Utah State was a close consideration after its solid showing against Iowa but they aren’t quite there yet to be in a bowl game. So much will change as the season progresses.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: UTSA vs. Boise State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Colorado

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Kansas vs Air Force

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Buffalo vs San Diego State

EastPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: Florida Atlantic vs UNLV

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Oregon State

