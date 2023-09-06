2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
2023 Week 1 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
A few changes for the Mountain West
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
A new top team for bowling?
Week 1 is in the books and we saw every team play and it gave everyone a little bit of an idea of how good or not so good the Mountain West teams are.
Wyoming and Fresno State had the most impressive wins and their bowl position shows it this week by having those victories over Power 5 teams. It all can change in an instant as Week 1 is very, very early with these bowl projections.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Projection | Week 0 |
The same seven bowl teams are projected to go bowling this week. It is too soon to kick anyone out and the only team that lost that is projected to go bowling was Boise State.
The Broncos loss to Washington was not great but the Huskies are going to contend for the Pac-12 title this year.
Utah State was a close consideration after its solid showing against Iowa but they aren’t quite there yet to be in a bowl game. So much will change as the season progresses.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: UTSA vs. Boise State
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Colorado
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Kansas vs Air Force
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Buffalo vs San Diego State
EastPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: Florida Atlantic vs UNLV
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Oregon State