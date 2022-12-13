2023 Way too early Heisman Trophy candidates

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Memorial Trophy for his efforts during the 2022 college football season, but is it too early to look at who could win next season?

It is never too early, at least for me.

Given that Williams won the trophy in 2022, he should be among the top candidates for it in 2023. Had he played more games in 2021, the former Oklahoma quarterback would have likely been in contention last season.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett are likely all gone after the season. This should pave the way for the next group of rising stars to take over the sport next season.

With that in mind, I put together a list of 10 worthy candidates who will take center stage next season. Honorable mention would go to either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns. Both are five-star gunslingers who will be under the microscope. Manning figures to be the backup and redshirt in 2023 but if Ewers doesn’t perform in spring and fall camps, could Steve Sarkisian go with the young gun?

Let’s get to the top 10 list, we start at the bottom and work our way to the top.

Chandler Morris, Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Chandler Morris was slated to be the starter for the TCU Horned Frogs in 2022 but a knee injury in the opener against Colorado gave Max Duggan the job and he never looked back. He should thrive in the Garrett Riley offense in 2023. He could be a longshot but no one expected Duggan to finish No. 2 in Heisman voting when the season began either.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State Buckeyes

Much like Morris, Kyle McCord will be replacing a Heisman finalist in 2023. That is provided CJ Stroud elects to go pro after the season, which he likely will. McCord will have one of the top receivers in the country and play in an offense that ranks among the top five in total offense and scoring. McCord is another longshot to monitor.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Former five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik is taking over the offense after the struggles by DJ Uiagalelei. The latter entered the transfer portal all but giving Klubnik the job. He torched North Carolina in the ACC title game and will have ample opportunity to bring the Tigers back into the playoff picture next season. If so, expect him to be among the Heisman contenders.

Harold Perkins Jr, LSU Tigers

Defense is often overlooked when it comes to the Heisman but let’s give some love to LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins. He flies around the field and can wreak havoc in the backfield, just ask the Razorbacks. In year 2, perhaps we see him take a massive step forward. Perkins led LSU in TFLs, sacks, and forced fumbles as a true freshman.

Donovan Edwards/Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines

If Blake Corum returns to Ann Arbor for another year then he gets this spot in my top 10. If not, I will go with Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who was instrumental in the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State. If he continues to dominate on the ground, Edwards could be among the top contenders.

Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett earned a trip to New York for Georgia this past season but Brock Bowers should be among the candidates next season. He isn’t a true in-line tight end but he creates mismatches as a big slot type of receiver. Bowers can also be a handful as a runner.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State Buckeyes

Marvin Harrison Jr has catching footballs in his blood. His Hall of Fame father did it at an elite level for the Colts and the son has made a name for himself as the leading Ohio State receiver. Harrison should also be the favorite for the Biletnikoff Award next season as well.

Michael Penix Jr, Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr put on a show for the Washington Huskies this past season and he is set to return for another year. The southpaw finished in the top 10 for the Heisman and led the nation in passing. Penix should be among the early favorites provided he can repeat his 2022 season.

Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina gunslinger Drake Maye is coming off a huge season as the first-year starter for the Tar Heels. He replaced Sam Howell and Maye didn’t miss a beat. He finished No. 5 in touchdown passes and No. 3 in passing yards, which earned him a top 10 finish in Heisman voting. Despite his offensive coordinator leaving for Wisconsin, pencil Maye as one of the top candidates.

Caleb Williams, Southern California Trojans

Of course, we have [autotag]Caleb Williams[/autotag] in the top spot of the list. After all, he will return for his junior season after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He led the nation in touchdown passes (37) and Williams added another 10 on the ground. It is difficult to repeat as a Heisman winner given it has happened once in the history of the award. However, his head coach Lincoln Riley has coached three of the past six winners, so I wouldn’t put it past him.

