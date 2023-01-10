2023 Vikings schedule: Opponents and record against

On Sunday evening, the Vikings’ opponents were finalized for their 2023 schedule and it looks daunting, as they face the AFC West and have a first place schedule.

While 2022 is still going strong, it’s never too early to look at the future. Here are the their 2023 opponents with the Vikings’ record against each opponent.

Home & Away: Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) signals an incompletion after breaking up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers lead series 56-64-3

Home & Away: Chicago Bears

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) strips the ball from Chicago Bears wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (17) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 65-56-2

Home & Away: Detroit Lions

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard (93) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 80-41-2

Home: San Francisco 49ers

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

49ers lead series 22-20-1

Home: Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chiefs lead series 7-5

Home: Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle James Lynch (92) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) after short gain during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 8-6

Home: New Orleans Saints

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 20-12

Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 29, 2000; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings receiver (80) Cris Carter in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 33-23

Away: Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 15-11.

Away: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Series is tied 7-7

Away: Atlanta Falcons

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) breaks the goal line for a 49-yard touchdown reception as Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) gives chase in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 19-11

Away: Carolina Panthers

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) pressures in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 10-6

Away: Denver Broncos

Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings lead series 8-7

Away: Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Mike Brown (37) and linebacker William Kwenkeu (47) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders lead series 9-6

