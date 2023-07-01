2023 USFL championship: How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

The USFL championship game will either be the blossoming of a dynasty or a true triumph of the underdog.

The second annual title game features the Birmingham Stallions seeking to defend their USFL title against the Pittsburgh Maulers, who lost all but one game last season and marched all the way to this year's finale.

In the inaugural season of the league's restart last year, the Stallions beat the Philadelphia Stars and celebrated their first championship on Fourth of July eve with a backdrop of fireworks. They finished 8-2 this year, including a 42-2 thrashing of the Memphis Showboats in Week 2 as they've continued their dominance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After going 1-9 last year, the Maulers adopted the colors of its city's champions, donning black and yellow en route to a 4-6 regular season record and a playoff berth.

BREAKING THE CHAIN: In 2023, XFL and USFL aim (again) to not join long line of failed start-up pro football leagues

BEST BETS: These 7 online sportsbooks and sports betting sites stand above the rest

Here's everything you need to know for the 2023 USFL championship game:

What time does the USFL championship game start?

The USFL championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Advertisement

How to watch the USFL championship game on TV

The USFL championship game will air on TV on NBC.

How to live stream the USFL championship game

The USFL championship game will be live streamed on Peacock.

Who will be playing in the 2023 USFL championship game?

The Birmingham Stallions will play the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2023 USFL championship. The two teams met in Week 4 when the Stallions edged the Maulers, 24-20.

The defending champions have coach Skip Holtz ― the son of Fighting Irish icon Lou Holtz ― at the helm. The Stallions coach cut his chops with Notre Dame, Florida State, South Carolina and Louisiana Tech before accepting the job in the newly revived USFL. Quarterback Alex McGough was third in the league with 2,104 passing yards and threw for 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is tight end Jace Sternberger, who had 517 yards and seven scores on the year.

Advertisement

Maulers coach Ray Horton brought his expertise of winning two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers to the new team in town. Troy Williams is one of seven quarterbacks in the league to throw for more than 1,000 yards with 1,414 for six touchdowns and three interceptions. He exhibited tremendous poise in the semifinal victory over the Michigan Panthers, which went to double overtime.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL championship watch guide Birmingham Stallions, Pittsburgh Maulers