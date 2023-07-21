2023 USC should give Lincoln Riley a relatively typical offensive line

Lincoln Riley has an offensive line in 2023 which should be very strong and dependable for him at USC, as was the case in 2022. The difference between 2022 and 2023 is that USC does have more depth this year. When Andrew Vorhees got hurt, the 2022 offensive line suffered markedly.

Riley Files analyst Kegan Reneau notes that Lincoln Riley hasn’t generally overhauled his offensive lines. He has made occasional changes but has generally achieved continuity with his offensive lines.

“Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees — those two guys are gonna move on (in 2023),” Reneau started. “When it comes to the offensive line and pressure, will Caleb Williams have some clean pockets? Is it gonna be really frustrating? Sometimes. Lincoln typically is pretty consistent and loyal to the guys that start with him on his offensive line. But at the same time, if you go back and remember, OU versus Texas, they (Sooners) replaced starting right tackle Josiah St. John. After that game, it took him a minute. They replaced some of those guys, and then they had the same run and continuity in the middle of 2016. It was the same offensive line at that point, the same one that played in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season. Then in 2018 it was the same conversation once Creed Humphrey took over. Then it was almost the same offensive line in 2019 and 2020. There’s typically been a lot of continuity with the offensive line under Lincoln Riley.”

