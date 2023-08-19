2023 UNC Football Preview: Running Back

The University of North Carolina football back is making a strong case for the title of “Running Back U.”

In the Tar Heels’ football history, there have been 31 instances where a player’s hit the 1,000-yard mark.

Four of those seasons have come since 2019 – Michael Carter ran for 1,003 yards in 2019, Carter (1,245) and Javonte Williams (1,140) each hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2020, while current Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler last accomplished the feat with 1,092 yards in 2021.

Despite all the on-field success the Tar Heels found last year, including a 9-1 start and their first trip to the ACC Championship since 2015, their ground game struggled with finding an identity.

Quarterback Drake Maye, in his first season starting, led Carolina with 698 rushing yards and finished second with seven touchdowns. Maye can easily beat any defense with his arm, but when the offensive line broke down, he used his lightning speed and quick change of direction to make those in pursuit look silly.

UNC had plenty of talent in its running back room last year. Elijah Green emerged as the group’s leader with 558 rushing yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. Omarion Hampton gained 401 yards and added five scores. Caleb Hood, who missed half the season with injury, finished with 250 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per carry (most among running backs). D.J. Jones, entering his graduate year, added 124 yards and a score, while George Pettaway rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

All of those guys return for Carolina this year. Let’s take a deeper dive into the running back room and see what each guy brings to the table:

2022 review

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not having a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in two seasons, UNC’s running back room played more of an impact on their success that one might think.

The Heels have three starting-caliber running backs in Elijah Green, Omarion Hampton and Caleb Hood. This trio combined for 1,209 rushing yards and 14 of UNC’s 24 rushing scores in 2022. You’ll see a lot of teams employ a main guy who finishes with a higher rushing total, but Carolina can keep opponents guessing with this running back room.

Add in D.J. Jones and George Pettaway – there’s 217 more yards and three touchdowns.

The Heels also had British Brooks, projected to be the 2022 starter, miss the entire season with an injury.

Elijah Green

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) runs for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Green will likely start most of the season for Carolina, as his 558 rushing yards were most among running backs and eight touchdowns narrowly beat out Drake Maye for the team lead.

Green’s most productive game last season was the upset loss against Georgia Tech, when he ran for a career-high 92 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard scoring run on the Heels’ first play from scrimmage.

He’ll have to compete with the likes of Omarion Hampton, Caleb Hood and British Brooks for the starting spot, but signs are certainly pointing towards Green taking the bulk of carries this Fall.

Omarion Hampton

Sep 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Omarion Hampton, a North Carolina native entering his sophomore season, is another quality candidate for the starting spot.

Hampton hinted at being the starter after an eye-opening collegiate debut, totaling 101 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, in UNC’s 56-24 whopping of Florida A&M on Aug. 25, 2022. He made four starts last year, but split time with Elijah Green, Caleb Hood, D.J. Jones and George Pettaway.

Even with a crowded room, Hampton ended his freshman year with 401 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Caleb Hood

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Caleb Hood (4) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Hood was the Tar Heels’ starting running back at one point last season, then he went down with a season-ending, upper body injury in the 42-24 victory against Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Hood, a junior from Richmond High School in Rockingham, N.C., led UNC running backs with 5.8 yards per carry. He tallied 250 rushing yards across seven games.

With a crowded 2023 room led by Elijah Green and Omarion Hampton, it might be tough for Hood to re-carve out a spot as the number one guy. Look for him, instead, to be used in a rotation.

DJ Jones

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back D.J. Jones (26) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Jones was one of four – yes, you read that right – four Carolina running backs to reach the 100-yard mark last year.

He actually started UNC’s opener against Florida A&M, but that was his only start in 14 appearances. Jones ended his junior season with 124 rushing yards on 26 carries, going for a career-high 61 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 35-28 road win over Georgia State.

Jones will be one of many Tar Heels running backs giving opponents headaches this season.

George Pettaway

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back George Pettaway (23) runs for yardage chased by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ronald Clarke (27) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

George Pettaway, a sophomore from Suffolk, Va., started freshman year with touchdowns in back-to-back games against Florida A&M and App State. He ended freshman year with 93 rushing yards and those two scores.

Pettaway gives UNC yet another solid depth option in the backfield.

British Brooks

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) runs the ball during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

British Brooks is the most interesting storyline among Tar Heels running backs.

Brooks was supposed to be the starter entering 2022, but he missed the entire year due to injury. He enjoyed a solid 2021, compiling 295 rushing yards and four touchdowns while playing as a complement to Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

Brooks has not played football in over 600 days, so there’s no doubt to be some rust in his second graduate season. If he can get back to his 2021 form, however, he’ll force a tough choice on who head coach Mack Brown gives carries to this season.

Kellan Hood

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; DUPLICATE***Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Tyler Bentley (92)***Pittsburgh Panthers punter Cam Guess (92) punts the ball as DUPLICATE***North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kellan Hood (25)***North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Kaimon Rucker (25) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kellan Hood, a newcomer to UNC’s running back group, is making the transition from wide receiver. Hood hails from Richmond High in Rockingham, N.C., just like his brother and fellow Tar Heel running back Caleb Hood.

The younger Hood redshirted last year and did not see any playing time. In his senior year at Richmond, Hood showcased his dual-threat quarterback abilities with 1,548 passing yards and 1,024 rushing yards.

While Hood is listed as a running back, he can also provide valuable depth as a pass-catcher and, if the Heels need him to, at quarterback.

Jordan Louie

Jordan Louie rounds out our preview of UNC’s 2023 running back room.

The Heels snagged Louie, a 4-star prospect who was the nation’s 20th-ranked running back, from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Ga. He originally hails from Tuscaloosa, Ala. – home of the 18-time champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

Louie rushed for 1,558 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final high school campaign, earning All-Region 7-A, All-County and Touchdown Club of Gwinnett First-Team honors.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire