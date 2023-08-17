2023 UNC Football Preview: Quarterback

The University of North Carolina football program’s been lucky to have some pretty talented quarterbacks come through Chapel Hill in the past couple decades – T.J. Yates, Bryn Renner, Marquise Williams and Sam Howell, to name a few.

Their most talented quarterback, however, is the current starter – Drake Maye.

If you’ve watched college football, you know the type of talent Maye is. He has the arm strength of Peyton Manning and the rushing ability of Lamar Jackson. Maye finished fourth (4,321) among FBS quarterbacks in passing yards last season, one spot behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, while also leading UNC in rushing yards (698).

Barring any freak injuries or off-the-field controversies, Maye is the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback. This will likely be Maye’s last season in Chapel Hill, as he is projected to be an early-first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Just over two weeks away from the 2023 opener at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 against South Carolina (7:30 p.m., ABC), let’s take a look at UNC’s quarterback room:

2022 Review

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 19: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels rolls out under pressure from Zeek Biggers #88 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Drake Maye helped the Tar Heels blast off to a 9-1 start in 2022, with wins over opponents like App State, Miami (Fla.) and Pitt. Maye was such a crucial part of UNC’s success, he played himself into Heisman contention. Keep in mind – last year was Maye’s first as a starter.

Carolina also had quarterbacks Jacolby Criswell, former East Surry standout Jefferson Boaz, Conner Harrell and Russell Tabor on the roster. Criswell, who transferred to Arkansas in the offseason, was the only other QB who saw time (2-of-6 passing, nine yards).

Drake Maye

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes the ball during the first half of the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at PETCO Park on December 28, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If you don’t know about Drake Maye already, you will after reading this story and watching UNC football this upcoming season.

Maye’s arguably the top quarterback in college football, interchangeably 1-2 with USC’s Caleb Williams. Maye can complete passes into tight windows, withstand pressure when his offensive line is breaking down, plus make plays with his feet you didn’t think were possible.

Maye completed 342 passes for 4,321 yards (tops in the ACC) and 38 touchdowns (tied-first) last season, throwing just seven interceptions. His rushing yardage total was tops on the Heels and 11th in the ACC, one spot ahead of former Virginia Tech running back Keyshawn King.

With Maye under center and projected to have a strong season, Carolina should sport one of the most potent offenses in the entire country.

Career stats: 349 completions, 4410 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, 760 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns

Conner Harrell

Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell (15) throws against Central-Phenix City during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Syndication Tuscaloosa News

Conner Harrell hasn’t taken a snap at Carolina yet and probably won’t this year, barring a blowout, but his storied high school career gives UNC fans hope after Maye.

According to 247Sports, Harrell threw for 6,100 yards, 81 touchdowns and only six interceptions over his final two prep seasons at Thompson (Ala.) High School, leading his team to the 2021 AHSAA 7A State Championship.

Harrell can use his legs when he needs, compiling 680 rushing yards and nine touchdowns across his junior and senior campaigns.

Jefferson Boaz

Jefferson Boaz, now a junior, was one of the best three-sport athletes to come out of East Surry High School (Pilot Mountain, N.C.) in recent years. He threw for 6,226 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons, leading East Surry to the 1AA NCHSAA state championship title in 2019.

Based off his frame alone, Boaz would be Drake Maye’s successor. Boaz is a 6-7, 235-pound quarterback who’s easy to spot anywhere you go.

While Boaz played just one game in his freshman year and likely won’t see the field much in 2023, it’s nice to know there’s someone of his caliber behind Maye.

Career stats: 1-1 passing, three yards

Tad Hudson

Tad Hudson, a 4-star freshman, hails from Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C. If Hough sounds familiar, it’s because Carolina basketball star Luke Maye, the brother of current starting quarterback Drake Maye, went there.

Fun facts about Hudson: He was UNC’s first commit in the 2023 class.

Hudson compiled a 33-5 record over three seasons as Hough’s starting quarterback. His 7,325 passing yards and 76 touchdowns passes are both most in school history.

Russell Tabor

Russell Tabor is another Tar Heel State quarterback, as the UNC sophomore helped Charlotte Country Day win the NCISAA DII state title in 2018. He was voted team MVP and named runner-up for the Charlotte Observer High School Heisman Award in 2020.

Tabor threw for 3,913 passing yards and 49 touchdowns in his high school career, finishing with a 16-6 record.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire