2023 UIL Texas high school football scores, schedules, pairings for state semifinals

The state semifinals of the UIL football playoffs kicked off Friday night and will continue Saturday with a juggernaut showdown between Galena Park Northshore and Westlake. Which teams will make it to the state championship? Here's a rundown of Texas high school football scores from Friday and Saturday as well as schedules for this coming week's state finals.

Class 6A Division I

Galena Park North Shore vs. Austin Westlake

3:00 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

North Crowley vs. Duncanville

3:00 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Championship:

3:00 p.m., December 16 at AT&T Stadium

Class 6A Division 2

Southlake Carroll vs. DeSoto

2:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Humble Summer Creek vs. Cibolo Steele

5:00 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Championship:

7 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division I

Aledo 43, Forney 7

Smithson Valley 49, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 21

Championship: Aledo vs. Smithson Valley

7 p.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division 2

South Oak Cliff 36, Frisco Emerson 24

Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 35

Championship: South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Grove

11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division I

Anna 38, Decatur 27

Tyler Chapel Hill 56, San Antonio Davenport 33

Championship: Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Anna

11 a.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division 2

Gilmer 79, Glen Rose 42

Bellville 35, Wimberley 33

Championship: Gilmer vs. Bellville

3 p.m. December 15 AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division 1

Malakoff 38, Brock 31

Franklin 52, Edna 14

Championship:

3 p.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division 2

Gunter 38, Canadian 17

6:00 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University

Tidehaven 20, Daingerfield 14

Championship:

7 p.m. December 14 at AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division I

Tolar 35, Stratford 7

Timpson 35, Ganado 21

Championship:

7 p.m. December 13 at AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division 2

Albany 34, Sunray 14

Mart 38, Chilton 24

Championship:

11 a.m. December 14 at AT&T Stadium

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2023 UIL Texas high school football scores, schedules, pairings