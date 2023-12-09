2023 UIL Texas high school football scores, schedules, pairings for state semifinals
The state semifinals of the UIL football playoffs kicked off Friday night and will continue Saturday with a juggernaut showdown between Galena Park Northshore and Westlake. Which teams will make it to the state championship? Here's a rundown of Texas high school football scores from Friday and Saturday as well as schedules for this coming week's state finals.
Class 6A Division I
Galena Park North Shore vs. Austin Westlake
3:00 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
North Crowley vs. Duncanville
3:00 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Championship:
3:00 p.m., December 16 at AT&T Stadium
Class 6A Division 2
Southlake Carroll vs. DeSoto
2:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Humble Summer Creek vs. Cibolo Steele
5:00 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Championship:
7 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium
Class 5A Division I
Aledo 43, Forney 7
Smithson Valley 49, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 21
Championship: Aledo vs. Smithson Valley
7 p.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium
Class 5A Division 2
South Oak Cliff 36, Frisco Emerson 24
Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 35
Championship: South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Grove
11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium
Class 4A Division I
Anna 38, Decatur 27
Tyler Chapel Hill 56, San Antonio Davenport 33
Championship: Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Anna
11 a.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium
Class 4A Division 2
Gilmer 79, Glen Rose 42
Bellville 35, Wimberley 33
Championship: Gilmer vs. Bellville
3 p.m. December 15 AT&T Stadium
Class 3A Division 1
Malakoff 38, Brock 31
Franklin 52, Edna 14
Championship:
3 p.m. December 15 at AT&T Stadium
Class 3A Division 2
Gunter 38, Canadian 17
6:00 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University
Tidehaven 20, Daingerfield 14
Championship:
7 p.m. December 14 at AT&T Stadium
Class 2A Division I
Tolar 35, Stratford 7
Timpson 35, Ganado 21
Championship:
7 p.m. December 13 at AT&T Stadium
Class 2A Division 2
Albany 34, Sunray 14
Mart 38, Chilton 24
Championship:
11 a.m. December 14 at AT&T Stadium
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2023 UIL Texas high school football scores, schedules, pairings