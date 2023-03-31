2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

The first edition of the combined 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 - 13, 2023 in Glasgow.

The '11-day mega event' will bring together 13 different cycling World Championships, across at least six different locations around Glasgow and southern Scotland. The event will award rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling.

The UCI will duplicate the unified World Championships every four years before each Summer Olympic Games.