2023 two-round NFL mock draft: Matt Anderson’s 5.0

The NFL Draft is in a mere eight days, and many mock drafts have been circulating this offseason. Teams are now finalizing their draft boards and strategizing for the upcoming April NFL Draft. As the anticipation builds, let’s take a closer look at some potential top picks in this year’s draft and the teams that may show interest in them.

1. Carolina Panthers: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Panthers made a bold move to trade up to presumably get a quarterback back in March. When they turn in that card for Young, they’ll be getting a poised playmaker who can do it all. While smaller in size, he still possesses the ability to extend plays make elite throws and scramble when necessary. Frank Reich will be happy to have a quarterback to build around.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Texans and Demeco Ryans want to ensure that they can find someone to build their defense around. Anderson is a physical player who can excel not only in the run game but also as a pass rusher. His relentless motor and high character will be valuable assets in this Texans rebuild.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After the Texans select a defensive player, the Cardinals also decide that they cannot afford to miss out on a top prospect. Carter is one of the most disruptive playmakers in this draft, which makes him a perfect fit for the Cardinals’ defense as they seek to establish a new identity moving forward.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Colts have finally found their first franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck. Stroud can accurately hit every throw in the book with NFL-caliber velocity. He is going to a situation with a solid foundation and a head coach in Shane Steichen who worked wonders with Jalen Hurts last season, which is really good.

Story continues

5. Seattle Seahawks: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Wilson is a player with immense strength and versatility that can get off the ball fast. The Seahawks will need to work with him to see where he fits best along the defensive line, but he has great potential that they could use to continue bolstering their defense.

6. Detroit Lions: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Witherspoon and the Lions seem like a perfect match, especially with head coach Dan Campbell. Witherspoon has the confidence and physicality that match everything the Lions have built thus far in Detroit. Witherspoon has the potential to be a lockdown corner who shuts down half the field. This type of player, combined with the rest of the Lions’ defense, will potentially leave NFC North opponents trembling.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Syndication Ocala Starbanner

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Raiders spot Richardson falling all the way down to them and they’re thrilled. Richardson falls to an ideal landing spot where he can sit and learn behind Jimmy Garrapolo until he’s ready. If they fast-track his development, he’ll get the opportunity to play with Davante Adams and showcase his electric playmaking abilities.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba

Tyler’s Scouting Report

If the Falcons are serious about giving the keys to Desmond Ridder, then he needs more weapons. Smith-Njigba had one of the best NFL Combine on-field drill performances we’ve seen in recent years. For my money, he’s the most natural receiver in this draft class with some of the best hands you’ll see.

9. Chicago Bears: Northwestern T Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears should seek help for Justin Fields by improving their offensive line. Skoronski possesses solid technique and athleticism, making him a promising prospect who could start right away. His strengths, including position and scheme versatility, would provide the Bears with flexibility as they construct their offensive line.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama S Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles must find a replacement for him. Branch would be the perfect fit to replace Gardner-Johnson, as he is a smart and instinctive player who can line up all over the field due to his versatility. It is possible that it may be too early to draft Branch, but he may not be available by the time the Eagles make their next pick.

11. Tennessee Titans: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Titans released veteran Robert Woods this offseason, and now they get a chance to give Ryan Tannehill a big-bodied receiver who can complement Treylon Burks. Johnston is one of the best receivers in this class, and the Titans can trust him to come in and make an impact on day one.

12. Houston Texans: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Texans prioritize defense early, and it pays off as they acquire one of the top quarterbacks who falls to them. Opinions on Levis may be mixed, but his arm talent is undeniable. Although an ideal situation would be for Levis to sit and learn, he will be in good hands with the new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

13. New York Jets: Ohio State T Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Regardless of who becomes the Jets’ quarterback for the upcoming season, it’s crucial to prioritize their protection. Drafting someone like Johnson, who is arguably the best tackle in this class, could be a smart move. He would help protect the quarterback and give them ample time to get the ball to their receivers.

14. New England Patriots: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Patriots need to get Mac Jones some weapons if they hope to see improvement from him next season. Flowers is an electric playmaker with good speed and a run-after-the-catch ability. Adding him to the Patriots’ offense will give them a legit option at wide receiver.

15. Green Bay Packers: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Packers might choose to prioritize offense here to provide Jordan Love with more weapons, but they shouldn’t pass up on a top corner in the draft. Gonzalez possesses the skills to excel in press, off-man, and zone coverage, and he will be a valuable addition to the Packers’ defense. He should complement Jaire Alexander well, making the Packers’ defense even stronger.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Commanders boast one of the strongest defensive lines in football, which means they can now focus on strengthening their secondary. Porter Jr. is a tenacious cornerback with the versatility to excel on the outside and shut down top-tier receivers. With this selection, the Commanders are steadily assembling a great defense on paper.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tennessee T Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers must prioritize protecting Kenny Pickett. Due to the early run on tackles in the draft, it would be wise for the Steelers to secure a tackle here. Although Wright may not be the quickest player, he has proven himself to be a reliable tackle.

18. Detroit Lions: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Lions are in need of a tight end threat following the trade of TJ Hockenson last year. Kincaid possesses the size of a tight end but the skills of a wide receiver. He can fluidly move around the field, stretch the defense, and effortlessly catch passes. Kincaid can take the Lions’ offense to a higher level.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Having weapons to throw to is always valuable and there’s no such thing as having too many. Mayer brings a physical presence to the game, not only as a blocker but also as a potential receiving threat. With his impressive size, he can serve as a vertical threat for the Buccaneers’ offense.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kancey’s style of play is physical, however, he doesn’t have the biggest size. Despite that, Kancey’s relentless approach and ability to navigate through congested areas make him a force to be reckoned with and enable him to make significant impact plays.

Forfeited Pick by the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Chargers could go offense here to help out Justin Herbert, but Banks is too good of a prospect to pass up. He is a physical corner who has the ability to play outside and match up against the top receivers. He’ll instantly upgrade their secondary, who has to face Patrick Mahomes twice a year.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After signing Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens have the flexibility to focus on their defensive needs during the draft. Smith is a good athlete, who has impressive explosiveness. He possesses all the necessary skills to excel as both a pass rusher and coverage defender.

23. Minnesota Vikings: USC WR Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Addison is an excellent complement to Justin Jefferson that could benefit the Vikings for years to come. His exceptional skills as a smooth route runner and incredible short-area quickness make him a valuable asset to the team’s offense. While he isn’t the fastest, his presence can still help elevate the Vikings’ offense.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence

O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports

The Jaguars’ offense possesses all the weapons necessary, but they must help protect Trevor Lawerence. Torrence is a dominant guard who can immediately become a powerful presence on the offensive line for the team. Selecting him might not be flashy, but it’s a smart choice.

25. New York Giants: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Schmitz is arguably one of the best centers in this draft. He uses precise footwork and powerful hands to engage and defeat defenders. Selecting Schmitz here will give the Giants’ offensive line a cornerstone for the next decade.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Cowboys need someone to stop the run, and Bresee can do that while also disrupting the pass. He possesses enough play strength to be a constant pest for offensive linemen. With Bresee on the front line, the Cowboys and Dan Quinn will have fun scheming up the defense.

27. Buffalo Bills: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Bills must help Josh Allen, but due to a shortage of available wide receivers, they turn to defense. Cam Smith is a physical cornerback who can play opposite Tre’Davious White and strengthen the Bills’ secondary.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Syndication Austin American Statesman

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This offseason, Joe Mixon has encountered some legal trouble. Selecting Robinson here could enable the Bengals to move on and incorporate a dynamic player into their roster. Robinson is an elusive back who possesses the ability to enhance any offense he joins.

29. New Orleans Saints: Michigan DL Mazi Smith

Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh

A big-bodied defensive lineman in the middle could benefit the Saints. Smith, who is quick and powerful for his size, is a good defender against the run. Additionally, he has the potential to become a pass rusher at the next level.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 031 Jpg

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles have gained a reputation for their outstanding defensive line, and with Brandon Graham getting older in age, they have an opportunity to develop Van Ness as his future successor. Van Ness is a firey defensive lineman with the ability to be a good pass rusher at the next level.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Last year, the Chiefs opted for George Karlaftis in the first round of the draft. This year, they have bolstered their edge-rushing capabilities by selecting Myles Murphy. With his explosive first step off the line and exceptional skills in defending against the run, Murphy brings a valuable asset to the Chiefs’ defense.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

33. Houston Texans: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

34. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

Ou Vs Utep

35. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State T Dawand Jones

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

36. Los Angeles Rams: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

37. Seattle Seahawks: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Mjs Uwgrid10 19 Jpg Uwgrid10 114132956d

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Georgia T Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

39. Carolina Panthers: Houston WR Nathaniel Dell

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

New Orleans Saints: TCU C Steve Avila

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

41. Tennessee Titans: Syracuse T Matthew Bergeron

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

42. New York Jets: Iowa LB Jack Campbell

Syndication Hawkcentral

43. New York Jets: Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

44. Atlanta Falcons: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald

Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State

45. Green Bay Packers: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

46. New England Patriots: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

47. Washington Commanders: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

48. Detroit Lions: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Ou Vs Kstate

Tyler’s Scouting Report

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Stanford QB Tanner McKee

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

51. Miami Dolphins: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

52. Seattle Seahawks: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

55. Detroit Lions: Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 463 Ttm

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

57. New York Giants: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

58. Dallas Cowboys: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

59. Buffalo Bills: Stanford WR Michael Wilson

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

61. Chicago Bears: TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Syndication Detroit Free Press

62. Philadelphia Eagles: North Dakota State T Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

marvin mims

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire