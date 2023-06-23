2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

OlympicTalk
·4 min read

NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here.

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2016 to include the two men who won the title the previous two years. That’s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021. And Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker to the top of pro cycling last year.

Advertisement

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Stage

Platform

Sat., July 1

6 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:30 a.m.

Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao

Peacock | NBC

Sun., July 2

6 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:05 a.m.

Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien

Peacock

Mon., July 3

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:50 a.m.

Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne

Peacock | USA

Tues., July 4

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7 a.m.

Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro

Peacock | USA

Wed., July 5

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 5: Pau-Laruns

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 5: Pau-Laruns

Peacock | USA

Thu., July 6

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7 a.m.

Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets

Peacock | USA

Fri., July 7

7 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7:10 a.m.

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux

Peacock | USA

Sat., July 8

6 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:20 a.m.

Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges

Peacock

Sun., July 9

7 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7:05 a.m.

Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme

Peacock

Tues., July 11

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire

Peacock

Wed., July 12

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins

Peacock

Thu., July 13

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais

Peacock

Fri., July 14

7 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7:30 a.m.

Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier

Peacock

Sat., July 15

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine

Peacock

Sun., July 16

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais

Peacock

Tues., July 18

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:50 a.m.

Stage 16: Passy-Combloux

Peacock

Wed., July 19

6 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:05 a.m.

Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel

Peacock

Thu., July 20

6:30 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

6:55 a.m.

Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse

Peacock

Fri., July 21

7 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7:05 a.m.

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny

Peacock

Sat., July 22

7 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

7:30 a.m.

Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein

Peacock

Sun., July 23

10 a.m.

Pre-Race Show

Peacock

10:10 a.m.

Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris

Peacock

2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories