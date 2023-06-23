2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here.

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2016 to include the two men who won the title the previous two years. That’s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021. And Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker to the top of pro cycling last year.

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform Sat., July 1 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao Peacock | NBC Sun., July 2 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:05 a.m. Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien Peacock Mon., July 3 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:50 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne Peacock | USA Tues., July 4 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro Peacock | USA Wed., July 5 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 5: Pau-Laruns Peacock | USA Thu., July 6 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets Peacock | USA Fri., July 7 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux Peacock | USA Sat., July 8 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:20 a.m. Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges Peacock Sun., July 9 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme Peacock Tues., July 11 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire Peacock Wed., July 12 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins Peacock Thu., July 13 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais Peacock Fri., July 14 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier Peacock Sat., July 15 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine Peacock Sun., July 16 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais Peacock Tues., July 18 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:50 a.m. Stage 16: Passy-Combloux Peacock Wed., July 19 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:05 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel Peacock Thu., July 20 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse Peacock Fri., July 21 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny Peacock Sat., July 22 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein Peacock Sun., July 23 10 a.m. Pre-Race Show Peacock 10:10 a.m. Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris Peacock

