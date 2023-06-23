2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here.
Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.
The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.
The Tour covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.
The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.
This will be the first Tour since 2016 to include the two men who won the title the previous two years. That’s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021. And Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker to the top of pro cycling last year.
The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.
2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Date
Time (ET)
Stage
Platform
Sat., July 1
6 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:30 a.m.
Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao
8 a.m.
Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao
Peacock | NBC
Sun., July 2
6 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:05 a.m.
Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien
Mon., July 3
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:50 a.m.
Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne
8 a.m.
Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne
Peacock | USA
Tues., July 4
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7 a.m.
Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro
8 a.m.
Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro
Peacock | USA
Wed., July 5
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 5: Pau-Laruns
8 a.m.
Stage 5: Pau-Laruns
Peacock | USA
Thu., July 6
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7 a.m.
Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets
8 a.m.
Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets
Peacock | USA
Fri., July 7
7 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7:10 a.m.
Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux
8 a.m.
Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux
Peacock | USA
Sat., July 8
6 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:20 a.m.
Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges
Sun., July 9
7 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7:05 a.m.
Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme
Tues., July 11
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire
Wed., July 12
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins
Thu., July 13
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais
Fri., July 14
7 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7:30 a.m.
Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier
Sat., July 15
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine
Sun., July 16
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais
Tues., July 18
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:50 a.m.
Stage 16: Passy-Combloux
Wed., July 19
6 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:05 a.m.
Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel
Thu., July 20
6:30 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
6:55 a.m.
Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse
Fri., July 21
7 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7:05 a.m.
Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny
Sat., July 22
7 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
7:30 a.m.
Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein
Sun., July 23
10 a.m.
Pre-Race Show
10:10 a.m.
Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris
