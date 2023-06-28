2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock .

NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage of the first week. Additional encores of each stage air on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days. All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information is here .

Peacock will also air daily live pre-race shows setting up each stage.

The Tour begins July 1 with the Grand Départ in Spain before crossing into France on the third stage.

The Tour covers France's five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes. The last summit finish will be the 15th stage followed by a rest day and the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, usually the last competitive stage for the yellow jersey, includes five significant climbs.

This will be the first Tour since 2009 to include the last three men to win a Tour. That's Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who went from a fish-packing facility worker years ago to the top of pro cycling in 2022; Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who in 2020 became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, then repeated in 2021, and Colombian Egan Bernal, who in 2019 became the first South American to win the Tour.

The most compelling storyline outside of the yellow jersey will likely be 38-year-old Brit Mark Cavendish, who is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the record 34 Tour stage wins. Cavendish said he will retire after this season.

2023 TOUR DE FRANCE LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

