2023 Tour Championship Sunday final-round tee times, TV/streaming info

It all comes down to this.

One round and 18 holes separate one golfer from winning the 2023 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs. And the golfer with the best shot (by far) of winning?

Viktor Hovland.

The 25-year-old from Norway shot 4-under 66 on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, moving to 20 under for the tournament. Hovland, who won the BMW Championship last week and the Memorial Tournament earlier in the season, leads by six shots heading into the final round. Xander Schauffele is second at 14 under, and Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley are tied for third at 13 under. Six shots matches the largest 54-hole lead on Tour this year.

Last year, Rory McIlroy trailed by six heading to Sunday before chasing down Scottie Scheffler for the FedEx Cup.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship. All times Eastern.

Sunday tee times

Tee time Players 10:56 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore 11:07 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Jason Day 11:18 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im 11:29 a.m. Tony Finau, Tom Kim 11:40 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor 11:56 a.m. Corey Conners, Russell Henley 12:07 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Harman 12:18 p.m. Lucas Glover, Sam Burns 12:29 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 12:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Max Homa 12:56 p.m. Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy 1:07 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay 1:18 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm 1:29 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 1:40 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Sunday, August 27

TV

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

CBS: 1:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12-1:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek