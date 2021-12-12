2023 tight end Ethan Davis commits to Tennessee

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 tight end prospect Ethan Davis announced his commitment to Tennessee on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end is from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

Davis was offered by the Vols on May 25. He unofficially visited Tennessee on June 13 and Oct. 16.

Tennessee will add more future Vols this week during the early signing period. The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.