2023 three-star wideout includes Auburn in last five

You can never have too many weapons in the wideout room, and Auburn could be about to gain one more.

Miami, Florida native Lamar Seymore has released his final five schools, and the Tigers are the only SEC team among them — the four other schools include home-state schools in Miami and UCF and two schools in Pennsylvania in Pitt and Penn State. Miami remains on the final list, but Seymore recently de-committed from the Hurricanes at the end of June.

Although Seymore appears “warm” on the Tigers according to 247Sports, the optics surrounding them within his recruiting process are less than desirable. Seymore has yet to officially visit Auburn since being offered by Bryan Harsin and his staff on March 20, but he has officially visited Miami, UCF and Pittsburgh since April. With an unofficial visit very early into his recruiting process being the only memories he has of the Plains, Auburn may have to work particularly hard to win his favor.

The Tigers have offered 28 different receivers for the 2023 class, none of which have committed yet. On3 has Seymore at the second-highest chance to head to Auburn at the moment, but that could change if the Tigers make a final big push for him as he readies for his announcement.

