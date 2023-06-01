2023 Tennessee football: Vols are preseason top 10 for strength of schedule
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s 2023 home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule has games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.
ESPN released strength of schedule rankings ahead of the 2023 season.
Below are ESPN’s College Football Power Index top 10 rankings for strength of schedule ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Ole Miss
Home games: Mercer, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Louisiana-Monroe
Away games: Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State
Minnesota
Home games: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin
Away games: North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State
Florida
Home games: McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida State
Away games: Utah, Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri
Neutral site: Georgia
Maryland
Home games: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Penn State, Michigan
Away games: Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers
Auburn
Home games: UMass, Samford, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Alabama
Away games: California, Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Arkansas
Home games: Western Carolina, Kent State, BYU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida International, Missouri
Away games: LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida
Neutral site: Texas A&M
Michigan State
Home games: Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
Away games: Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana
Tennessee
Home games: Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia
Away games: Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt
Neutral site: Virginia
Rutgers
Home games: Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland
Away games: Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State
Indiana
Home games: Ohio State, Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan State
Away games: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Illinois, Purdue
Neutral site: Louisville