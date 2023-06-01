2023 Tennessee football: Vols are preseason top 10 for strength of schedule

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record with the Vols.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s 2023 home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule has games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee football: A look at 2023 post-spring game-by-game predictions

ESPN released strength of schedule rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Below are ESPN’s College Football Power Index top 10 rankings for strength of schedule ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Home games: Mercer, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Louisiana-Monroe

Away games: Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State

Minnesota

Home games: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin

Away games: North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State

Advertisement

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Home games: McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida State

Away games: Utah, Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri

Neutral site: Georgia

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Maryland

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Home games: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Penn State, Michigan

Away games: Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Home games: UMass, Samford, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Alabama

Away games: California, Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Arkansas

Home games: Western Carolina, Kent State, BYU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida International, Missouri

Advertisement

Away games: LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida

Neutral site: Texas A&M

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

Michigan State

Home games: Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State

Away games: Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana

For more on Michigan State visit Spartans Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Home games: Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia

Away games: Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt

Neutral site: Virginia

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years

Rutgers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Home games: Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland

Advertisement

Away games: Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State

For more on Rutgers visit Rutgers Wire

Indiana

Home games: Ohio State, Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan State

Away games: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Illinois, Purdue

Neutral site: Louisville

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire