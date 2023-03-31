2023 Tennessee football pro day highlights

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for April 29 (noon EDT).

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee held its annual pro day at Anderson Training Center.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks, punter Paxton Brooks, defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant, defensive back Trevon Flowers, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, place kicker Chase McGrath, linebacker Solon Page III, defensive lineman Maurese Smith, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and edge rusher Byron Young took part in Tennessee’s pro day.

Social media highlights of the Vols’ pro day are listed below.

These guys are used to the spotlight. 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙖𝙩 𝙋𝙧𝙤 𝘿𝙖𝙮!#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/pu6lMoIq6o — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 30, 2023

Eyes of the League on Tennessee 🍊#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/5wbOiS2vVJ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 30, 2023

Hyatt & Tillman @Vol_Football WRs catching deep balls at Tennessee Pro Day. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wg1Cm3nZzY — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) March 30, 2023

Reigning SEC offensive player of the year, QB Hendon Hooker, taking some warmup throws at Tennessee Pro Day. He’s coming back from a torn ACL, an injury suffered in November, & projected by some to be picked in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/WrqMNEAFoi — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 30, 2023

NFL Films shadowing Jalin Hyatt and others at Tennessee Pro Day pic.twitter.com/95aSSnfLBj — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 30, 2023

first time to Rocky Top, highly impressed with Knoxville so far… Tennessee Pro Day coverage throughout the day @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/MVUscOtOg4 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 30, 2023

Some of the big name evaluators at Tennessee Pro Day include Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Titans HC Mike Vrabel & Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy https://t.co/yRoEndGZH2 — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 30, 2023

I’m in Knoxville for Tennessee’s Pro Day. Several members of the #Titans brass are here, including coach Mike Vrabel, OLBs coach Ryan Crow, passing game analyst Pat O’Hara and a few scouts: pic.twitter.com/nCb7l9ElWR — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 30, 2023

Hendon Hooker getting back in the groove. Still rehabbing left knee, but tossing a few passes with Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt. pic.twitter.com/I4sCjSYCfK — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 30, 2023

Jalin Hyatt to the checkerboard one more time. pic.twitter.com/iTNsU5Na5I — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 30, 2023

Mike Vrabel coaching up Darnell Wright during OL drills. Wright’s a projected 1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/zrxHaiwq1F — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 30, 2023

Cedric Tillman 40-yard dash My unofficial hand time was 3.89. Time it for yourself at home. pic.twitter.com/iAnnJhgjYr — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 30, 2023

Byron Young did not run the 40 at @Vol_Football Pro Day but is preparing for his drills in front of scouts. Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Wright & Princeton Fant also did not run. UT Pro Day video and interviews to come at https://t.co/8To2knE2XM! pic.twitter.com/snU7NX0RkW — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) March 30, 2023

All of 'em on Rocky Top! All 32 @NFL teams represented at Tennessee's Pro Day.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/YSePPzpe5X — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 31, 2023

Pro Day Flicks 📸#GBO 🍊 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 30, 2023

Who will draft the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year?@Mike_Yam and @adamrank discuss where @henhook2 could land (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/kuKodE89uM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire