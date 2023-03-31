2023 Tennessee football pro day highlights

Dan Harralson
·4 min read

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for April 29 (noon EDT).

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee held its annual pro day at Anderson Training Center.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks, punter Paxton Brooks, defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant, defensive back Trevon Flowers, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, place kicker Chase McGrath, linebacker Solon Page III, defensive lineman Maurese Smith, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and edge rusher Byron Young took part in Tennessee’s pro day.

Social media highlights of the Vols’ pro day are listed below.

