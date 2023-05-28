2023 Tennessee football 865Live recruiting highlights

Zach McKinnell
Tennessee hosted recruiting targets for its 865Live weekend.

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, four-star athlete Boo Carter, four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun, four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson and four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman headlined Tennessee’s visitor list.

Tennessee commits also visited for 865Live weekend, including four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger.

Four-star running back Peyton Lewis announced his commitment on Saturday. Lewis is the 12th 2024 commitment and the first running back commitment for the Vols.

Following Lewis’ commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks ninth nationally and fifth in the Southeastern Conference.

2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols’ Peyton Lewis commitment

Below are recruiting highlights during Tennessee’s 865Live event.

