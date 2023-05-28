2023 Tennessee football 865Live recruiting highlights
Tennessee hosted recruiting targets for its 865Live weekend.
Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, four-star athlete Boo Carter, four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun, four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson and four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman headlined Tennessee’s visitor list.
Tennessee commits also visited for 865Live weekend, including four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger.
Four-star running back Peyton Lewis announced his commitment on Saturday. Lewis is the 12th 2024 commitment and the first running back commitment for the Vols.
Following Lewis’ commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks ninth nationally and fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols’ Peyton Lewis commitment
Below are recruiting highlights during Tennessee’s 865Live event.
Proud to announce my COMMITMENT towards The University of Tennessee!!🍊🍊#GBO @Hayesfawcett3 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/eSl4uRXUrw
— ᴘᴇʏᴛᴏɴ”ᴘ”ʟᴇᴡɪs② (@peytonlew2) May 27, 2023
No. 1 2024 Virginia running back Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee. https://t.co/nME0A5sTrr
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/NVksGu4ZO9
— Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/u1psg6a1aL
— Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) May 27, 2023
#865LIVE pic.twitter.com/Hb89WxvDfu
— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/OdQzYkzFfy
— Jordan Burns (@9jburns23) May 27, 2023
Had a great time at the #865live today in ROCKY TOP‼️ @AlecAbeln @coachjoshheupel pic.twitter.com/oOncjZ7jY4
— Amir Jackson (@its_Amirjackson) May 27, 2023
#865LIVE pic.twitter.com/oO8qzRjpWl
— Carson Gentle (@CarsonGentle) May 27, 2023
Scavenger hunt #865Live @Vol_Football on a roll 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlGC5cjEP6
— Mike Ekeler (@CoachEkelerUT) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/xuIKUiT9CQ
— Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/4uTrDPOI54
— Kaleb beasley (@kalebbeasley) May 27, 2023
#865live 🫰🏾 pic.twitter.com/Dyzyo4iddD
— Boo Carter (@boo_Carter6) May 27, 2023
#865LIVE🍊🪩🤩 pic.twitter.com/9NwLxjqNMg
— Krystian Garner (@krystiangarner_) May 27, 2023
#865Live 😎🍊✌🏼 Let’s go!!
— Maha Zubairi (@mahazub) May 27, 2023
#GBO 🍊
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) May 27, 2023
#865Live pic.twitter.com/XxDHsVCamg
— Miles Glover (@MilesGlover_) May 27, 2023
#865live bj ballers🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/rQAOfr9jCx
— Jordan Burns (@9jburns23) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/Yoq0bqYarV
— 1 † (@TheMelloJones) May 27, 2023
BEST VISIT IVE EVER BEEN ON. #ROCKYTOP #GBO 🍊🍊🍊Love this place and can’t wait to be back.! pic.twitter.com/ndmTfemLWn
— Freddie Dubose jr (@Freddiejr9) May 27, 2023
#865 pic.twitter.com/I3CcLHvBec
— Freddie Dubose jr (@Freddiejr9) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/INbEDaOSbu
— Jesse Perry (@jessep_72) May 27, 2023
#865live pic.twitter.com/3BnZ7K653m
— Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) May 27, 2023
— Micah James (@CoachMicahJames) May 27, 2023
#865live https://t.co/txbsU5TOyf
— Amir Jackson (@its_Amirjackson) May 27, 2023
#865Live pic.twitter.com/bYaynqO79s
— Edwin Spillman 🇸🇱 (@ESpillman13) May 27, 2023
#GBO 🍊 @Vol_Football @coachjoshheupel @CoachORourke pic.twitter.com/UxIHFa1OY3
— Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) May 28, 2023
Feeling Tennessee-ish today 🫶🏾#RockyTop @VolFBRecruiting @Vol_Football I can’t wait to get back down there #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/29tw7ZGbZk
— Chad Woodfork ll (@ChadWoodfork7) May 28, 2023