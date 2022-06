2023 team recruiting rankings following Arch Manning commitment

The top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle made a huge splash on Thursday when Arch Manning, yes the nephew of those former NFL quarterbacks, committed to Texas. Although the commitment to the Longhorns only bumped Texas into the top 20 in the 2023 247Sports composite team rankings, the likely commitments that will follow him to Austin should only boost Texas going forward.

Ohio State has had a hot streak of late as well as they’ve been landing star wide receivers at a ridiculous rate and are threatening for the top spot.

How do the team rankings shape up after the Arch Manning commitment?

Take into account these are still early as the likes of Alabama and Michigan aren’t to be found, but they do give a solid idea of who is off to a hot start and who has a lot of catching up still to do.

Here are the latest top 30 team rankings according to 247Sports composite following Manning’s commitment.

30. Nebraska

Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports

30. Nebraska

9 commitments

1 4-star, 8 3-star

29. Duke

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

29. Duke

10 commitments

10 3-star

28. Wisconsin

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

28. Wisconsin

11 commitments

10 3-star

27. Rutgers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

27. Rutgers

14 commitments

11 3-star

26. Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26. Oregon

7 commitments

6 4-star, 1 3-star

25. Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

25. Colorado

12 commitments

11 3-star

24. Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

24. Pitt

11 commitments

1 4-star, 9 3-star

23. Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

23. Oklahoma State

10 commitments

10 3-star

22. Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

22. Wake Forest

12 commitments

11 3-star

21. Iowa State

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

21. Iowa State

12 commitments

1 4-star, 11 3-star

20. Boston College

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

20. Boston College

14 commitments

12 3-star

19. Texas

Arch Manning – AP Photo/Ted Jackson

19. Texas

8 commitments

1 5-star, 5 4-star, 2 3-star

Story continues

18. Iowa

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

18. Iowa

12 commitments

1 4-star, 11 3-star

17. West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

17. West Virginia

11 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

16. TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

16. TCU

12 commitments

2 4-star, 9 3-star

15. Tennessee

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

15. Tennessee

10 commitments

1 5-star, 4 4-star, 5 3-star

14. Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

14. Michigan State

11 commitments

8 4-star, 3 3-star

13. Minnesota

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

13. Minnesota

18 commitments

1 4-star, 15 3-star

12. Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

12. Baylor

15 commitments

1 4-star, 13 3-star

11. Louisville

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

11. Louisville

10 commitments

1 5-star, 4 4-star, 5 3-star

10. Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

10. Arkansas

14 commitments

5 4-star, 8 3-star

9. USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

9. USC

11 commitments

2 5-star, 4 4-star, 4 3-star

8. Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

8. Northwestern

19 commitments

2 4-star, 17 3-star

7. Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

7. Cincinnati

20 commitments

3 4-star, 16 3-star

6. Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

6. Texas Tech

21 commitments

3 4-star, 15 3-star

5. Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

5. Georgia

12 commitments

1 5-star, 7 4-star, 3 3-star

4. Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

4. Penn State

14 commitments

1 5-star, 8 4-star, 5 3-star

3. Clemson

USA TODAY NETWORKS

3. Clemson

14 commitments

1 5-star, 11 4-star, 2 3-star

2. Ohio State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

13 commitments

2 5-star, 10 4-star, 1 3-star

1. Notre Dame

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP

No. 1: Notre Dame

15 commitments

1 5-star, 12 4-star, 2 3-star

MEET NOTRE DAME’S 2023 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS!

1

1