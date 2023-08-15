2023 Team Preview: Following a state runner-up finish, what will Northview do for an encore?

The 2022 season was a magical one for the Northview football program.

In their finest campaign in a decade, the Chiefs ripped off wins in their first 13 games en route to making their second state championship game appearance in program history. They eventually fell 13-2 to champion Hawthorne in the Class 1R finale.

Reminders of that journey will forever be showcased, from the state runner-up trophy inside Northview’s campus to the year “2022” forever etched inside Tommy Weaver Memorial Football Stadium.

Football practice at Northview High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

But the message heading into the 2023 season has less to do about the past and more to do with what the Chiefs will do as an encore.

“One thing that we’ve talked about is that last year is last year,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “I’m glad that they got that experience, but also in the same frame of mind, we have to come back and say, ‘Hey, we still got to do our part, nothing is going to be given.’”

Royals 2023 Preview: Jay football focused on finishing games in Watson's second year at the helm

Patriots 2023 Preview: After a season of close losses, Pace football seeks "vengeance"

The cast of characters leading the charge this time around will be somewhat different, as many of the marquee names from last year’s run have since graduated. That list includes 2022 PNJ MVP Jamarkus Jefferson, current University of South Alabama lineman John Michael Ward along with vocal leaders and productive players Kaden Odom and Luke Bridges.

However, in their place will be the largest senior class – 12 seniors in total – during Summerford’s tenure, which began in 2020. It is also the first class that have spent all four years under Summerford.

Along with other underclassmen that filled a contributing role, the current group of players to don NHS across their helmets are ready to take the baton.

“Those guys that are in the locker room now feel the challenge probably more than anyone has for a while just because they’ve been there and they know the expectation,” Summerford said. “They’re going to feed off of that group from last year. I can’t be more appreciative of that group of seniors that did it the right way.

“A lot of these guys have played that long season. They know what it looks like, they know what it’s supposed to look like. You can tell in our guys’ eyes during practice that when it’s not looking like what it’s supposed to look like, they know it because they’ve been there, they’ve seen it and have got the experience.”

'We're just trying to repeat'

Northview's Wyatt Scruggs (middle) runs through the pack during a kickoff drill at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The returning senior that probably had the best numbers is Wyatt Scruggs.

He put up 19 catches for 362 yards and six touchdowns last season. Yet, his largest impact was on the defensive side of the ball.

Scruggs finished with 14 passes defended and an area-best six interceptions. After picking off passes in four of the first five games of the year, he added to his total with an interception against Union County in 1R state semifinal and another against Hawthrone in the state title game.

Heading into his final prep year, the senior, who Summerford calls “the quarterback of the secondary," isn’t worried about individual stats.

“I just have team goals,” Scruggs said. “I just want to make sure everyone is on the same page as a team.

“Obviously, there’s a standard you have to meet. Last year, we went so far and we’re just trying to repeat.”

Dolphins 2023 Preview: Gulf Breeze football has new coach, scheme and culture

Raiders 2023 Preview: Navarre aims to "take the next step" following best season in four years.

Panthers 2023 Preview: Milton enters 2023 with a quarterback battle, new training programs and a more experienced defense

Scruggs will be joined in the secondary by sophomore safety Sam Reed and senior cornerback Devin Kelly, who transfers over from Escambia Academy (Ala.).

Another solid player coming back to the defense is senior Joe Wright. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound hybrid linebacker is the team’s top returning tackler, producing 92 stops a year ago. He also chipped in three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Northview's Joe Wright runs with the ball during a kickoff drill at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Wright has taken the places of Bridges and Odom in terms of leadership.

“I think Joe Wright has stepped up big time for our defense on the vocal side of things,” Summerford said. “He’s definitely our defensive captain. You’ll see him lead the defense.”

Other key players in the front seven include senior defensive linemen Caden Peterson, Jacob Spence and D.J. Lyons, who had five sacks a year ago. After recording 76 tackles, junior linebacker Moses De La Rosa is back as well.

'It's a good feeling'

Football practice at Northview High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Of course, competing at a rural school, most players will compete on both sides of the ball.

Lyons is a big piece to the offensive line. He’ll be tasked to replace Ward with regards to pulling and kicking out.

Meanwhile, Kelly, Wright and De La Rosa are expected to fill Jefferson’s shoes, however large they may be. Jefferson accounted for 47 touchdowns a year ago, but Summerford is confident the trio can replicate the attack with the variety of styles the three players present.

Kelly is more of a fast and shifty option while Wright and De La Rosa will provide the power.

Scruggs will be the No. 1 option from the wide receiver position. He’ll be joined on the outside by senior Tyler Ragan. Transferring from Milton this past summer, Mathew McDonald will be the person slated to get them the ball.

Equipped with mobility, the sophomore quarterback won’t be asked to do more than manage the game, but after proving himself through the summer, the quarterback has won over the veterans.

“He’s only a sophomore, but he’s really emerged as a team leader,” Summerford said. “I really felt the senior group get behind him and that’s always a good transition to see. It was a pretty smooth transition and we just have guys all going in the same direction, it’s a good feeling.”

Road Warriors?

Football practice at Northview High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Thanks to an undefeated regular season, Northview and its path down the stretch a year ago was largely spent at home. The team’s final five games leading up the state title game in Tallahassee were played at Tommy Weaver.

If the Chiefs plan on making it back to Tallahassee, it will be a journey paved as visitors. Six of the team’s nine regular games this season will be played on the road.

Northview’s first three games are away from home. The team will not host a game until a clash with Lighthouse Private Christian Academy on Sept. 15.

“We’re good to have to take on that road-warrior sense of pride, get on the bus, go out there, travel well, and come out and play football well,” Summerford said.

The Chiefs’ most critical stretch begins in October, with three of its final four games coming against teams that qualified for the postseason last season. That includes Blountstown, who made the 1R Final Four.

Northview Chiefs

District: 1-1R

Coach: Wes Summerford (Fourth season as Chiefs' head coach, 26-8 record at Northview)

Last Year: 13-1 record, fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in a Class 1R state championship game

Key Players: Wyatt Scruggs, CB/WR, Sr.; Devin Kelly, RB/CB, Sr., Joe Wright, LB/RB, Sr.; D.J. Lyons, DL/OL, Sr.; Moses De La Rosa, LB/RB, Jr.

Key Losses: Jamarkus Jefferson, John Michael Ward, Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges

Regular Season Schedule:

8/25: at Flomaton (Ala.)

9/1: at Escambia County (Ala.)

9/7: at Tate

9/15: vs. Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Bye Week

9/29: at Elberta (Ala.)

10/6: at Baker

10/13: vs. Jay

10/20: vs. Blountstown

Bye Week

11/3: at Walton

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Football: Experienced Northview Chiefs puts 2022 in the past, looking ahead