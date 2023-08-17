2023 Team Preview: Building bonds, Aggies expect better results in second year under Summerford

A storied high school program continues its rebuild.

Tate enters the 2023 campaign having just won a single game each of the last four seasons. The Aggies endured yet another trying showing in 2022 as they dropped their last eight games and were outscored by 180 points through the course of the year.

Head coach Rhett Summerford gives instructions during football practice at Tate High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Head coach Rhett Summerford views last season in a different light, believing it laid the foundation for the program’s possible resurgence.

In his first year leading his alma mater following a very successful tenure at West Florida, Summerford believes he created strong connections with his players in spite of what the scoreboard read at the end of Friday nights.

“The way I coach, I try to build really good relationships so that kids want to play not just for me, but for the staff and the school. And when you are very new, you’re trying to start those relationships,” he said. “Unfortunately, to build good relationships, it takes time for all the kids to know you and for you to know the kids. ... We didn’t do what we wanted to do on the field, but it was still productive in that we built relationships, built what the expectations are at Tate and we found out some things on what we need to do to improve the program.”

Those feelings are reciprocated by the players.

“Coach Rhett is a great coach, I love playing under him,” Aggies junior athlete Christian Neptune said “Our bond has gotten way closer this year. … It’s really a blessing to play under Coach Rhett.”

In addition to familiarity, putting a more seasoned product on the field has added to Tate’s optimism. The Aggies hope to make gains with an offense that’s nearly back in its entirety and a defense that returns more than half of their starters from a year ago.

Football practice at Tate High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

“We’re a lot more experienced and know what we are getting into,” Summerford said. “The kids know that our expectations are high. … Our leadership has improved.”

A team player

Neptune is the player Summerford has designated as the team’s “No. 1 leader.”

Although appearing in just four games as a sophomore, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete made an immediate splash on both sides of the ball. He recorded 21 catches for 283 yards and a touchdown at wide receiver. Meanwhile, he nabbed an interception and had a fumble recovery during his time as a defensive back.

Attending various camps, Neptune has seen his stock rise in the offseason. The junior picked up four Division I offers during the summer: Troy, Memphis, Mississippi State and Tulane.

“I was able to go to multiple college camps, not even to get an offer, but to see different perspectives from different coaches and what they want at the highest level,” Neptune said. “At different colleges, I was able to get an offer, but the main thing was the knowledge that I was able to pick up, which was great.

“It’s truly a blessing from God, these things I’ve dreamed of happening. And for it to all happen so quickly this summer is a blessing.”

Even with the offers and heightened recognition, Neptune hasn’t allowed the hype to get to his head.

“When I say Christian is our No. 1 leader, it did not come by in any way other than being a team guy,” Summerford said. “A lot of times in recruiting nowadays, you are singled out, kind of promoted and can become self-absorbed. But Christian always wants his guys to be with him (on recruiting trips) and get notoriety, too. Even though those are big things for him, he’s handled it extremely well by being a team leader. … He’s a fun kid to be around.”

Options on offense

Football practice at Tate High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The Aggies’ most productive player is back as well.

Limited to just five games as a sophomore, Andre Colston had a breakout year at the running back position last season, rushing for 915 yards at nearly six yards per carry and eight touchdowns. One week after racking up 150 yards on the ground against Northview, Colston rushed for a career-best 195 yards versus Navarre. He later capped the year with a 188-yard performance against Booker T. Washington.

Now as a senior, Colston believes he and the team are ready to take their game up a notch.

“We went to work everyday during the summer,” he said “We worked out at the beach, we went out of town together and built chemistry.

“I think my footwork has gotten way better than last year and all the years I’ve played.”

In addition to Colston and Neptune, Summerford believes his team is deepest at the offensive skill positions, particularly at running back. Junior Carson Secchiari and senior C.J. Autrey will be featured out of the backfield.

That will all benefit junior Taite Davis, who enters his season as the team’s starting quarterback.

As a sophomore, Davis decently managed the offense, completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards and 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Like the majority of the players last season, Davis was new to the varsity scene and was a work in progress. But carrying a quiet confidence, the signal caller has grown in various ways.

Football practice at Tate High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

“Now he knows the entire offense, whereas last year we were putting that in as we were going through the season and figuring out what we needed to do,” Summerford said. "He knows the players around him and has also gotten bigger, faster and stronger. … It’s going to be exciting to see what he’s able to do.”

All listed above 6-3, Tre Edwards, Jaxson Moore and three-year starter Labron Baldwin are all seniors tasked with protecting Davis on the offensive line.

'Compete everyday'

Football practice at Tate High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Each level of the Aggies’ defensive unit is led by a junior.

In the trenches, Rayne Johnson is a player who the coaches are high on. The defensive end picked up a sack and 21 tackles in six games in 2022.

“He’s become a really dominant player up front for us and he commands double teams,” Summerford said. “He is an up-and-comer that will force people to double him and single others up, which is what we want. He had a great offseason.”

In the middle of the defense, Zane Warrington brings pressure from the outside while Kaydon Biggs serves as the mike linebacker.

Neptune returns at cornerback, but the secondary is where there are the most questions. That’s the area where there is a pressing need for development.

“We have a lot of guys in positions where they have to become the player to beat,” Summerford said. “They have to compete everyday to become a great player. We just have to see where that goes.”

Tate Aggies

District: 1-4S

Coach: Rhett Summerford (Second season with the Aggies, 1-9 at Tate)

Last Year: 1-9 record, missed the postseason.

Key Players: Christian Neptune, WR/CB, Sr.; Andre Colston, RB, Sr.; Taite Davis, QB, Jr.; LaBron Baldwin, OL, Sr.; Kaydon Biggs, LB, Jr.; Rayne Johnson, DL, Jr.

Key Losses: Carmelo Campbell, Diego Dukes (transfer), Naishawn Brown, Christian Evans

Regular Season Schedule:

8/25: at Pine Forest

9/1: vs. Pensacola

9/7: vs. Northview

9/15: at Navarre

Bye Week

9/29: vs. Milton

10/6: vs. West Florida

10/13: vs. Pace

10/20: at Gulf Breeze

10/27: at Escambia

11/3: at Booker T. Washington

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

